Nicaraguan Journalist Luis Galeano Detained by ICE

ICE detained exiled Nicaraguan journalist Luis Galeano in Florida, prompting warnings that deportation could place the critic at risk.

ICE detained Nicaraguan journalist Luis Galeano in Florida

Nicaragua stripped Galeano of his nationality and declared him a “traitor to the homeland”

Opposition groups are urging US authorities to consider his political persecution US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Nicaraguan journalist Luis Galeano, director of the opinion and debate program Café con Voz, in Florida on Monday. Galeano is a critic of Nicaragua’s government, led by President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo. “Our director Luis Galeano has been detained by ICE,” Café con Voz, the platform Galeano operates with his wife, Deykell Santamaría, from exile in Miami, announced. Why Could Returning to Nicaragua Put Luis Galeano at Risk? The YouTube plaque that certifies that the flavor of being informed has reached 100,000 subscribers and has met the requirements to deserve it. Thanks to God and our subscribers, as well as the people who have trusted us. Firm and worthy! pic.twitter.com/p8O6If6LsX — Café con Voz (@CafeconVozNi) October 25, 2024 Galeano, 48, was declared a “traitor to the homeland,” stripped of his Nicaraguan nationality, and had his assets seized by Nicaraguan authorities on February 15, 2023. The measures affected a group of 94 people that also included writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli; Managua Auxiliary Bishop Silvio Báez; veteran human rights defender Vilma Núñez; journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro; and former commander Luis Carrión. His wife told journalists that Galeano was working as an Uber driver when he was detained and that he later called her from a police station in Orlando, Florida.

Luis Galeano Left Nicaragua in 2018 #URGENT

Nicaraguan journalist Luis Galeano has been detained by ICE.#LaMesaRedonda #Nicaragua pic.twitter.com/3l7hFLTPgS — La Mesa Redonda (@lamesaredondan1) September 14, 2026 Galeano left Nicaragua in December 2018 after a Managua judge issued an arrest warrant for him, according to reports at the time. His departure occurred amid the social, political, and human rights crisis that had affected the country since April of that year. Galeano previously worked for the now-defunct newspaper El Nuevo Diario and served as a correspondent for EFE’s Nicaraguan delegation from 2004 to 2006. He later broadcast his program on the 100% Noticias channel, which was raided by the National Police. The state-run Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services, known as Telcor, ordered subscription television providers to remove the channel from their lineups, and its offices were later seized.

Journalists and Opposition Groups Express Solidarity #URGENTE #ALERTA | Opposition political leaders to the Ortega-Murillo regime are asking U.S. authorities to consider Luis Galeano’s case, taking into account his condition as a persecuted politician in Nicaragua. pic.twitter.com/OmxdWJ3qjW — DaríoMedios Internacional (@DarioMedios) September 14, 2026 Political organizations, journalists, and opposition figures in exile have expressed solidarity with Galeano and called for his release. “We request that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement consider the situation of opposition journalist Luis Galeano. He is politically persecuted by the Sandinista dictatorship of Murillo-Ortega in Nicaragua. Our solidarity with Luis!” the Gran Confederación Opositora Nicaragüense posted on social media. Nicaraguan opposition leader Juan Sebastián Chamorro said in an audio message sent to the media that Galeano “is a distinguished Nicaraguan journalist who has fought for freedom of expression, for truth, for justice in Nicaragua.” He also warned that “his life would be at extreme risk if he were deported to Nicaragua.” “Luis is politically persecuted and deserves to be treated in the United States as a political asylum seeker. We call on the authorities to consider Luis Galeano’s fight for freedom of expression, for the good of Nicaragua and also for his family,” Chamorro said.