Penelope Menchaca Reveals Why She Never Sought Child Support From Her Daughters’ Father
Posted on 10/15/26 at 21:43
- Penelope Menchaca spoke about her ex-partner’s absence.
- The host said she never requested financial support.
- Her statements sparked divided opinions on child support.
Penelope Menchaca discussed the absence of her daughters’ father. The TV host surprised fans by sharing one of the most difficult chapters of her personal life during a conversation on Hoy día, Telemundo’s morning program. Menchaca spoke about the absence of her daughters’ father and explained how she assumed responsibility for raising them alone.
According to a People en Español article by Teresa Aranguez published on October 14, 2026, the presenter shared her story during a discussion about couples and family. Her comments reflected the impact that, according to her account, her ex-partner’s absence had on family life.
“To my benefit, to my daughters’ detriment, their father never existed,” Menchaca said while describing the situation. She also said that he did not care about them or maintain contact through calls or messages.
Penelope Menchaca on Child Support: “I Never Fought Him for a Cent”
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The host also explained why she decided not to seek child support from her ex-partner. According to her statements, she believed that the father’s absence would ultimately have consequences for his relationship with their daughters, who, according to her account, do not want to see him.
“He’s completely lost, but I never fought him for a cent,” she said. She then explained her position: “I think he’ll pay for it in his life, and he’s already paid for it with my daughters, who don’t want to see him.”
Menchaca made it clear that, given the circumstances she described, she focused on raising her daughters herself. “I did say, I’m a lot of mother for my daughters, and I’m the only one who’s going to care for them in this life,” she concluded.
Reactions on Social Media: Support and Disagreement
The testimony generated numerous reactions from users who commented on the post. Some women identified with the host’s experience and shared personal stories about raising their children without receiving financial support from their former partners.
“This woman represents me. I was also a lot, a lot of mother for my son,” one user wrote. Another commented that she managed to raise her two children through her own work until they completed their university studies.
However, not everyone agreed with Menchaca’s decision. Other users argued that child support should not be viewed as a benefit for the mother, but as a responsibility toward the children.
“It’s not about demanding a pension for oneself, but for the children,” one person said. Another user argued that parents should fulfill their obligations even when they do not have a close relationship with their children.
There were also comments defending each woman’s right to make her own decisions, while others warned about the financial difficulties that can arise from covering all childcare expenses alone.
From Her First Marriage to a New Romantic Chapter
According to People en Español, Penelope Menchaca married the father of her two daughters, Yania and Natalia, at age 19. Their marriage ended in divorce after 11 years.
Later, the host rebuilt her romantic life with Warren, her current husband, whom she has described as the love of her life. Her recent testimony once again brought attention to a subject that sparked conflicting opinions: the absence of one parent and the different ways families deal with childcare.
Menchaca’s statements sparked a conversation that extends beyond her personal story. While some users praised her strength, others insisted that financial responsibility toward children should remain regardless of the decisions made by a former partner.