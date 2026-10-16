Penelope Menchaca spoke about her ex-partner’s absence.

The host said she never requested financial support.

Her statements sparked divided opinions on child support.

Penelope Menchaca discussed the absence of her daughters’ father. The TV host surprised fans by sharing one of the most difficult chapters of her personal life during a conversation on Hoy día, Telemundo’s morning program. Menchaca spoke about the absence of her daughters’ father and explained how she assumed responsibility for raising them alone.

According to a People en Español article by Teresa Aranguez published on October 14, 2026, the presenter shared her story during a discussion about couples and family. Her comments reflected the impact that, according to her account, her ex-partner’s absence had on family life.

“To my benefit, to my daughters’ detriment, their father never existed,” Menchaca said while describing the situation. She also said that he did not care about them or maintain contact through calls or messages.

Penelope Menchaca on Child Support: “I Never Fought Him for a Cent”

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The host also explained why she decided not to seek child support from her ex-partner. According to her statements, she believed that the father’s absence would ultimately have consequences for his relationship with their daughters, who, according to her account, do not want to see him.

“He’s completely lost, but I never fought him for a cent,” she said. She then explained her position: “I think he’ll pay for it in his life, and he’s already paid for it with my daughters, who don’t want to see him.”

Menchaca made it clear that, given the circumstances she described, she focused on raising her daughters herself. “I did say, I’m a lot of mother for my daughters, and I’m the only one who’s going to care for them in this life,” she concluded.