Cazzu recalls the valuable moments she shared with Nodal.

The singer encouraged her to explore other musical genres.

Motherhood transformed her life and artistic career.

Cazzu remembers her relationship with Christian Nodal. Argentine singer Cazzu reflected on her relationship with Christian Nodal and acknowledged that the experience left important lessons in both her personal and professional life. During an interview for the YouTube channel Ruido y Sentimiento, she spoke about the positive moments she shared with the Mexican singer without going into detail about their current relationship.

“Those were very valuable and loving years, which left me with important lessons. He always told me: ‘Be brave, nothing will happen,’ and that gave me confidence to explore new things,” the artist said, according to statements collected by ¡HOLA! Américas.

Her comments focused on remembering a meaningful relationship and the influence it had on her artistic development. The singer did not announce a reconciliation or suggest a possible romantic reunion with her former partner.

How Did Christian Nodal Influence Cazzu’s Music?

In an interview with Ruido y Sentimiento, Jujuy singer Cazzu referred to the discrimination and racism suffered by the people of northern Argentina. “The people of the north are people with identities that are quite discriminated against,” she expressed. https://t.co/VskWPI0bSu — La Nueva Mañana (@Lmdiariocomar) October 13, 2026

One of the aspects Cazzu highlighted was the encouragement she received to experiment with sounds different from those that had previously defined her career. Before exploring other styles, her music was especially associated with trap and reggaeton.

The Argentine singer explained that Nodal, known for his work in regional Mexican music and romantic songs, encouraged her to step outside her comfort zone and consider new creative possibilities.

“He was very valuable and loving at times, and also very responsible for me being encouraged to make another type of music,” she said during the conversation, according to information published by Quién.

The performer also recalled one of the phrases her then-partner used to encourage her to try something different: “Be brave, nothing will happen.” That support, she explained, allowed her to explore other emotions and develop a more romantic side of her music.

This musical evolution is also reflected in Latinaje, an album through which Cazzu has expanded her artistic direction. In her comments, the singer acknowledged that personal experiences can leave lasting lessons even after a relationship ends.