Cazzu Remembers Christian Nodal and Reveals How He Influenced Her Music
Posted on 10/15/26 at 23:30
- Cazzu recalls the valuable moments she shared with Nodal.
- The singer encouraged her to explore other musical genres.
- Motherhood transformed her life and artistic career.
Cazzu remembers her relationship with Christian Nodal. Argentine singer Cazzu reflected on her relationship with Christian Nodal and acknowledged that the experience left important lessons in both her personal and professional life. During an interview for the YouTube channel Ruido y Sentimiento, she spoke about the positive moments she shared with the Mexican singer without going into detail about their current relationship.
“Those were very valuable and loving years, which left me with important lessons. He always told me: ‘Be brave, nothing will happen,’ and that gave me confidence to explore new things,” the artist said, according to statements collected by ¡HOLA! Américas.
Her comments focused on remembering a meaningful relationship and the influence it had on her artistic development. The singer did not announce a reconciliation or suggest a possible romantic reunion with her former partner.
How Did Christian Nodal Influence Cazzu’s Music?
In an interview with Ruido y Sentimiento, Jujuy singer Cazzu referred to the discrimination and racism suffered by the people of northern Argentina. “The people of the north are people with identities that are quite discriminated against,” she expressed. https://t.co/VskWPI0bSu
— La Nueva Mañana (@Lmdiariocomar) October 13, 2026
One of the aspects Cazzu highlighted was the encouragement she received to experiment with sounds different from those that had previously defined her career. Before exploring other styles, her music was especially associated with trap and reggaeton.
The Argentine singer explained that Nodal, known for his work in regional Mexican music and romantic songs, encouraged her to step outside her comfort zone and consider new creative possibilities.
“He was very valuable and loving at times, and also very responsible for me being encouraged to make another type of music,” she said during the conversation, according to information published by Quién.
The performer also recalled one of the phrases her then-partner used to encourage her to try something different: “Be brave, nothing will happen.” That support, she explained, allowed her to explore other emotions and develop a more romantic side of her music.
This musical evolution is also reflected in Latinaje, an album through which Cazzu has expanded her artistic direction. In her comments, the singer acknowledged that personal experiences can leave lasting lessons even after a relationship ends.
Motherhood Changed Her Life
[ENTERTAINMENT] «Stadiums make you stay further away from people»: «Cazzu» stated that she cannot «interpret» those who come to see her «as a mass», but looking «at everyone’s faces» in smaller concerts gives her «the compass» to keep making music.
📹 Ruido y Sentimiento https://t.co/1DLV6rzGo1
— ElCanciller.com (@elcancillercom) October 13, 2026
In addition to reflecting on her relationship with Nodal, Cazzu has spoken about the changes she experienced after the birth of her daughter Inti in September 2023.
“When I become a mother, many things change in me,” she said in statements cited by the publication that covered her interview. Motherhood, she explained, transformed the way she understands both her work and her life.
The artist has continued developing her career while sharing reflections with the public about her personal growth. Her memories of the relationship are part of a period that also influenced the way she approached other musical genres.
What Happened Between Cazzu and Christian Nodal?
After taking Latinaje to her native Jujuy, Cazzu talked about what she feels on stage and the emotion of living one of the most important dates of her career. 🥹🎤
Among mountains, puppies, and asado, La Jefa shared an intimate conversation about her music, her roots, and the path she built as an artist.
From Jujuy to the world!
What did you think of this return to her roots? 👀
#Cazzu #Latinaje #Jujuy #LaJefa #JavierCeriani
— JAVIER CERIANI (@JavierCeriani) October 13, 2026
The relationship between Cazzu and Christian Nodal ended in May 2024, months after the birth of Inti. Shortly after their breakup became public, the Mexican singer confirmed his relationship with Ángela Aguilar, generating widespread media attention.
Since then, the story surrounding the artists has remained in the public eye and has been accompanied by controversy. However, in this interview, Cazzu chose to focus on the positive memories and experiences that contributed to her growth.
Her comments do not erase the difficulties that accompanied the end of the relationship, but they show that the singer distinguishes between the conflicts that followed and the moments she still considers valuable.
The Argentine artist continues to focus on her music and her growth as both an artist and a mother. By reflecting on Nodal’s influence, she made clear that this period also gave her an opportunity to discover new creative possibilities.