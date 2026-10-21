The death of Sahara Ray, an Australian model and ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber, has shocked her followers. The influencer was 34 years old and had recently become a mother. Her family confirmed her passing to TMZ and reported that she died in a hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

The news is especially painful because Sahara had publicly shared her happiness about the birth of Snow, her first daughter, in January 2026. During her last months, the model posted photos and videos dedicated to the little one, making her motherhood a central part of her social media presence.

Sahara Ray Dies Months After the Birth of Her Daughter Snow

🚨 BREAKING: Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray dies at 34, just months after welcoming her first child, daughter Snow, in January 2026.

Her family confirmed she died in hospital surrounded by loved ones. Ray, previously linked to pop star Justin Bieber, had publicly shared her battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome following a 2024 car accident.

Her cause of death remains undisclosed. 🕊️ — Roderick (@KyaloIntel) October 19, 2026

The influencer announced her pregnancy in August 2025 and documented different moments of this new stage, from the first physical changes to childbirth. In January 2026, Sahara communicated that the doctors would induce labor. She acknowledged feeling excited and nervous about the arrival of her baby.

A TikTok post on January 28 indicated that Snow had been born the day before. Later, the model shared images with her. In July, she dedicated one of her last Instagram posts to her daughter, accompanied by a message that reflected the deep affection she felt.