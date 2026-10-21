Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriend Sahara Ray Dies at 34
Posted on 10/21/26 at 10:33
The death of Sahara Ray, an Australian model and ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber, has shocked her followers. The influencer was 34 years old and had recently become a mother. Her family confirmed her passing to TMZ and reported that she died in a hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. The cause of death remains undisclosed.
The news is especially painful because Sahara had publicly shared her happiness about the birth of Snow, her first daughter, in January 2026. During her last months, the model posted photos and videos dedicated to the little one, making her motherhood a central part of her social media presence.
Sahara Ray Dies Months After the Birth of Her Daughter Snow
🚨 BREAKING: Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray dies at 34, just months after welcoming her first child, daughter Snow, in January 2026.
Her family confirmed she died in hospital surrounded by loved ones. Ray, previously linked to pop star Justin Bieber, had publicly shared her battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome following a 2024 car accident.
Her cause of death remains undisclosed. 🕊️
— Roderick (@KyaloIntel) October 19, 2026
The influencer announced her pregnancy in August 2025 and documented different moments of this new stage, from the first physical changes to childbirth. In January 2026, Sahara communicated that the doctors would induce labor. She acknowledged feeling excited and nervous about the arrival of her baby.
A TikTok post on January 28 indicated that Snow had been born the day before. Later, the model shared images with her. In July, she dedicated one of her last Instagram posts to her daughter, accompanied by a message that reflected the deep affection she felt.
What Disease Did Sahara Ray Suffer From Before Her Death?
Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray died of a fentanyl overdose after her family were faced with the agonizing decision of turning off life support. https://t.co/xOWeY4TdsY https://t.co/QPWSgSOZDB
— Radar Online (@radar_online) October 20, 2026
In 2024, Sahara Ray revealed that she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder that affects the peripheral nerves. According to the Mayo Clinic, this disease can cause muscle weakness, loss of sensation, and in certain cases, paralysis that requires hospital attention.
The model explained that her health problems worsened after a car accident. During her recovery, she needed a wheelchair and a walker. However, there is no confirmation that Guillain-Barré syndrome was related to her death. Her family has not communicated an official cause.
Who Was Sahara Ray and What Was Her Relationship with Justin Bieber?
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Sahara Ray was born in Australia and grew up mainly in Santa Cruz, California. She was the daughter of Tony Ray, recognized for his career as a professional surfer.
Her career took off in modeling and social media. She also developed her business side through Sahara Ray Swim, her own swimwear brand.
In 2016, she gained international notoriety after appearing with Justin Bieber during a vacation in Hawaii, when they had a romantic connection.
In 2023, she was also linked to musician Mod Sun. However, her last public stage was marked mainly by motherhood.
Sahara Ray’s Death Leaves Unanswered Questions
The news has raised new questions about the medical problems the model had faced, although the exact circumstances of her death are still unknown.
Her story has also sparked interest in Snow, the baby who appeared in numerous Instagram posts during the last months of Sahara’s life.
For now, her relatives have not released information about possible funeral services or offered additional details about the circumstances of her death.
Sahara Ray leaves behind a career linked to fashion, entrepreneurship, and digital platforms, in addition to the memories she shared with her daughter.
Source: Univision