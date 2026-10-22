Sandra Itzel Reveals Her Biggest Rivals on Juego de Villanos: «I Won’t Change for $200,000»
Posted on 10/21/26 at 20:00
- Sandra Itzel promises to stay true to herself throughout the Juego de Villanos competition.
- She names Sergio Mayer and Salvador Zerboni among the contestants to watch.
- She says she would have liked to see a rematch between former colleagues.
Sandra Itzel is ready to compete for the $200,000 prize on Juego de Villanos, but she insists she will not compromise her principles to win. The Mexican actress and singer spoke exclusively with Alonso Bañuelas about her competitors, potential alliances, and the contestants who concern her most.
"I don't consider myself a villain," she said. However, she made it clear that she will not stay silent: "If speaking up and refusing to stay quiet makes me a bad person, then I'm the biggest villain of them all."
Sergio Mayer and Salvador Zerboni Among Sandra Itzel's Biggest Rivals
Sandra acknowledged that Sergio Mayer could become one of her toughest competitors because of his experience developing strategies.
"Mr. Sergio Mayer is a great strategist, a mastermind," she said. She compared his approach to a game of chess, noting his ability to move his pieces strategically.
As for Salvador Zerboni, she admitted that she has never worked with him and would prefer to get to know him before forming a definitive opinion.
"I hope he gives me a different impression from what people say about him, although I believe people don't change, so I'll be careful," she explained.
Juego de Villanos: Could Sandra Itzel Form an Alliance With Aleska Génesis?
The former La Casa de los Famosos contestant revealed that she has a friendly relationship with Aleska Génesis, although the two have never met in person.
"We have very similar life stories," she explained. The two have exchanged supportive messages on social media, leading Sandra to consider the possibility of forming an alliance.
She also discussed Alicia Machado, Yina Calderón, Arleth Terán, and Luca Onestini, whose strong personalities could make living together more challenging.
When asked about rumors that the show's producers might favor Alicia Machado, Sandra replied: "I haven't noticed any favoritism at all."
Sandra Itzel Would Have Loved a Rematch Between Fabio and Celinee Santos
One of the interview's most revealing moments came when Sandra shared which former reality television personalities she would have liked to see compete against each other again.
"I would have loved to see the world burn, and I would have loved to see Fabio and Celinee Santos," she said.
The Mexican actress explained that she would have enjoyed watching a rematch between her former castmates, whom she considers memorable competitors.
How Does Juego de Villanos Work on Telemundo?
According to an official Telemundo announcement, Juego de Villanos premiered Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.
The reality show brings together 18 celebrities in Villa Villana, with Facundo as host. Each week, two contestants face elimination through votes cast by their fellow competitors.
Sandra acknowledged that this format presents an additional challenge because viewers do not determine who remains in the competition.
"I won't change my personality for $200,000 or just to advance in the competition," she insisted.
The actress emphasized that her previous experiences have taught her to handle conflicts without resorting to insults, an approach she hopes to maintain throughout the show.
"Being a villain because of life's circumstances is one thing, and being a bad person is another," she concluded when discussing her participation.