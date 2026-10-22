Sandra Itzel promises to stay true to herself throughout the Juego de Villanos competition.

She names Sergio Mayer and Salvador Zerboni among the contestants to watch.

She says she would have liked to see a rematch between former colleagues.

Sandra Itzel is ready to compete for the $200,000 prize on Juego de Villanos, but she insists she will not compromise her principles to win. The Mexican actress and singer spoke exclusively with Alonso Bañuelas about her competitors, potential alliances, and the contestants who concern her most.

"I don't consider myself a villain," she said. However, she made it clear that she will not stay silent: "If speaking up and refusing to stay quiet makes me a bad person, then I'm the biggest villain of them all."

Sergio Mayer and Salvador Zerboni Among Sandra Itzel's Biggest Rivals

Sandra acknowledged that Sergio Mayer could become one of her toughest competitors because of his experience developing strategies.

"Mr. Sergio Mayer is a great strategist, a mastermind," she said. She compared his approach to a game of chess, noting his ability to move his pieces strategically.

As for Salvador Zerboni, she admitted that she has never worked with him and would prefer to get to know him before forming a definitive opinion.

"I hope he gives me a different impression from what people say about him, although I believe people don't change, so I'll be careful," she explained.