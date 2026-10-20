Karime Pindter's documentary premieres on U.S. streaming platforms.

The influencer fulfills another major professional dream.

She opens up about her fears and upcoming projects.

Karime Pindter fulfills one of her biggest professional dreams with the premiere of The Real Matryoshka: A Documentary by Karime Pindter, a production now available on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States following its theatrical release in Mexico.

The reality TV star not only appears in the documentary but also serves as a producer and co-director, revealing a lesser-known side of her entertainment career.

In an interview, Karime opened up about her fears, the obstacles she has overcome, and her decision to pursue new professional opportunities.

Karime Pindter Documentary Arrives on US Streaming Platforms

[caption id="attachment_1697495" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Karime Pindter Documentary Premieres on Hulu and Disney+ in the US - After conquering the reality TV audience, Karime Pindter bets on a new professional stage behind the cameras. Credit: Luis High Point Agency. [/caption]

The documentary follows the influencer as she prepares to perform before an audience of 20,000 people during the finale of La Más Draga, one of the biggest challenges of her career.

Despite having no dance experience, she accepted the challenge and embarked on months of rehearsals, moments of frustration, and intense personal preparation.

According to a statement from Miércoles Entertainment Studios distributed by Luis High Point Agency, the production aims to reveal the woman behind the personality that millions recognize from television and social media.

The film was co-directed by Karime, Jerry Budar, and Stefano Vidal. Its arrival on U.S. streaming platforms offers a new opportunity to connect with Latino audiences.