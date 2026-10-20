Karime Pindter Documentary Premieres on Hulu and Disney+ in the US
Posted on 10/20/26 at 06:00
- Karime Pindter's documentary premieres on U.S. streaming platforms.
- The influencer fulfills another major professional dream.
- She opens up about her fears and upcoming projects.
Karime Pindter fulfills one of her biggest professional dreams with the premiere of The Real Matryoshka: A Documentary by Karime Pindter, a production now available on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States following its theatrical release in Mexico.
The reality TV star not only appears in the documentary but also serves as a producer and co-director, revealing a lesser-known side of her entertainment career.
In an interview, Karime opened up about her fears, the obstacles she has overcome, and her decision to pursue new professional opportunities.
Karime Pindter Documentary Arrives on US Streaming Platforms
The documentary follows the influencer as she prepares to perform before an audience of 20,000 people during the finale of La Más Draga, one of the biggest challenges of her career.
Despite having no dance experience, she accepted the challenge and embarked on months of rehearsals, moments of frustration, and intense personal preparation.
According to a statement from Miércoles Entertainment Studios distributed by Luis High Point Agency, the production aims to reveal the woman behind the personality that millions recognize from television and social media.
The film was co-directed by Karime, Jerry Budar, and Stefano Vidal. Its arrival on U.S. streaming platforms offers a new opportunity to connect with Latino audiences.
Karime Pindter Opens Up About Her Fears Before the Performance
The influencer acknowledged that the process was far from easy. She spent months working to master the choreography, which only began to come together during the final weeks of preparation.
“It doesn't come out right the first time,” she admitted, recalling the difficulties she faced while rehearsing.
She also revealed that she turned to her psychologist for support when needed and learned to embrace her mistakes rather than focus exclusively on the final result.
For Karime, the experience helped her discover that she could overcome challenges beyond her comfort zone.
Why Karime Pindter Doesn't Want to Return to Reality TV
Although shows such as Acapulco Shore and La Casa de los Famosos helped build her popularity, the Mexican star believes it is time to explore new opportunities.
“I really enjoyed my time on reality TV, which I don't want to go back to,” she said during the interview.
She now hopes to pursue projects in production and directing, two fields that sparked her interest while working on the documentary.
However, she still looks back fondly on La Casa de los Famosos and said she maintains a close relationship with her former Team Mar castmates.
Karime Pindter Reveals How She Handles Criticism
The influencer also addressed criticism of her work as a television host and acknowledged that some of the comments motivated her to improve her skills.
She explained that she trained with Álvaro Gordoa and regularly arrived early for a morning show to rehearse and improve her on-camera performance.
She also admitted that taking on new projects does not mean she always feels confident, as she sometimes experiences fear before facing a new challenge.
Does Karime Pindter Have a Boyfriend?
In her personal life, Karime confirmed that she is single and focused on her personal, spiritual, and professional growth.
She said a relationship earlier this year had distracted her from her goals, prompting her to prioritize her well-being.
“Right now, there's no room for love,” she said, although she clarified that she remains open to falling in love again.
Finally, she shared a message of support for Latino migrants, encouraging them to remain united. She also expressed hope that her documentary would offer them an enjoyable moment of entertainment.