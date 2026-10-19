Taina publicly accuses Lupillo Rivera.

Cristina Porta questions the singer about his breakup.

The model promises to speak out on Telemundo.

They accuse Lupillo Rivera of infidelity. Taina Pimentel again lashed out at Lupillo Rivera and publicly accused him of being unfaithful during their relationship. The Dominican reacted to the singer’s recent statements on Top Chef VIP, where he talked about his separation and new romance.

“He cheats, betrays, and he’s the one playing the victim,” Taina wrote on Instagram, making it clear her discontent with the version her ex-fiancé offered.

But the controversy could continue. Pimentel also announced that she will soon appear on Telemundo to tell her side of the story, a warning that has generated expectation among the followers of both.

Taina Pimentel Warns She Will Tell Her Version on Telemundo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Chef VIP (@topchefviptlmd)

Taina reacted directly to a video shared by the official Top Chef VIP account.

“He cheats, betrays, and he’s the one playing the victim @cristiporta love you… We’ll see each other in Telemundo in a few days! And we’ll see the world burn,” the Dominican wrote.

Although her words were interpreted as an accusation of infidelity, it has not been publicly confirmed that Lupillo cheated on Taina. The singer had previously denied that version.