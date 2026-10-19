Taina Pimentel Accuses Lupillo Rivera of Infidelity and Threatens to Reveal Her Truth on Telemundo
Posted on 10/19/26 at 14:04
- Taina publicly accuses Lupillo Rivera.
- Cristina Porta questions the singer about his breakup.
- The model promises to speak out on Telemundo.
They accuse Lupillo Rivera of infidelity. Taina Pimentel again lashed out at Lupillo Rivera and publicly accused him of being unfaithful during their relationship. The Dominican reacted to the singer’s recent statements on Top Chef VIP, where he talked about his separation and new romance.
“He cheats, betrays, and he’s the one playing the victim,” Taina wrote on Instagram, making it clear her discontent with the version her ex-fiancé offered.
But the controversy could continue. Pimentel also announced that she will soon appear on Telemundo to tell her side of the story, a warning that has generated expectation among the followers of both.
Taina Pimentel Warns She Will Tell Her Version on Telemundo
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Taina reacted directly to a video shared by the official Top Chef VIP account.
“He cheats, betrays, and he’s the one playing the victim @cristiporta love you… We’ll see each other in Telemundo in a few days! And we’ll see the world burn,” the Dominican wrote.
Although her words were interpreted as an accusation of infidelity, it has not been publicly confirmed that Lupillo cheated on Taina. The singer had previously denied that version.
Accuse Lupillo Rivera of Infidelity: Cristina Porta Confronts Lupillo Rivera About His New Girlfriend
The controversy began when Cristina Porta, winner of the fourth season of Top Chef VIP, returned as a guest to Telemundo’s culinary competition.
During her visit, the Spanish journalist met up with Lupillo Rivera, with whom she had previously shared time on La casa de los famosos.
Porta asked him why he had started a new relationship so soon after ending his engagement to Taina, who is a friend of the journalist.
“But, let’s see, you were going to get married, I was looking at the dress, Lupillo. Were you very clear about it?”, Cristina asked during the conversation.
What Did Lupillo Rivera Say About His Separation?
Jenni Rivera’s brother explained that there was a problem in his relationship with Pimentel that led him to decide to separate.
“I said: I’m done here… I know I won’t get past this problem we had,” the singer expressed, without revealing what the conflict was.
Cristina also considered it “cruel” that Taina found out about Lupillo’s new relationship through social media, rather than being told directly.
“We all suffer, love hurts and love is painful,” the singer replied, according to the statements.
Accuse Lupillo Rivera of Infidelity: When Did Lupillo Rivera and Taina Pimentel Break Up?
According to TVNotas, in a post by Alicia Morales on October 12, the couple announced the end of their engagement in August 2026, after eight months of dating.
At the time, Taina shared a statement in which she assured that she was going through a difficult process, but that she would keep the affection for the story they shared together.
“There will always be affection, respect, and gratitude from me for the story we shared,” the Dominican expressed at the time.
After the breakup, Lupillo confirmed that he had started another romance, although the identity of his new partner has not been officially revealed.
For now, Taina has not specified when or on what Telemundo program she will speak. Her announced appearance could provide new details about a breakup that continues to generate controversy.