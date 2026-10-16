The Timbiriche series tackles abuse and power dynamics in the Latin music industry.

Timbiriche series now on ViX

Osvaldo Benavides respects the group’s statement

The fiction series addresses abuse and power relationships The Timbiriche series has premiered in the US on ViX. The production, inspired by real events, recreates the rise of one of the most recognized youth pop groups in Spanish and explores the personal experiences that accompanied their path to fame. In an interview with Alonso Bañuelas, Osvaldo Benavides, Macarena García, and Luis de la Rosa discussed the production, the preparation of their characters, and the controversy generated after six original members of Timbiriche distanced themselves from the project. Benavides, who plays Luis, expressed respect for the musicians’ stance and explained why he considers it important to address sensitive topics within an entertainment production. «I read it, I think their stance is very valid, and I respect and understand it,» the actor stated. Osvaldo Benavides Responds to Timbiriche’s Distance On October 6, Benny Ibarra, Alix Bauer, Diego Schoening, Mariana Garza, Erik Rubín, and Sasha Sokol released a statement clarifying that they did not participate in the creation of the series nor were they consulted about the stories presented. In response to this stance, Benavides reiterated his empathy with the statement. «Absolute respect and empathy for the statement,» he added during the interview, without disqualifying the musicians or attributing motives to their decision. For its part, ViX officially defines the project as a fiction series inspired by real events. During a press conference, producer Pablo Cruz explained that the research was conducted using public information and materials related to the group, according to EFE.

Why Does the Timbiriche Series Address Abuse? One of the central themes of the production is child sexual abuse and asymmetric power relationships. Benavides explained that the possibility of addressing these issues was one of the aspects that interested him in the project. «Without ceasing to be an entertainment product,» he noted when discussing how the series incorporates sensitive topics into its narrative. The story presents the relationship between Sasha, played by Macarena García, and Luis, a character brought to life by Benavides. The plot is part of a dramatization inspired by real people and events, so it is essential to distinguish the fictional scenes from the documented facts. The actor also referred to the inclusion of help information at the end of the production, considering the importance of providing guidance to people who identify with the story. His statements represent his perspective as an interpreter on the responsibility of addressing these problems on television. The dramatization does not replace the testimonials, documents, or resolutions related to the real events that inspire the story.

Macarena García Explains How She Prepared Her Character Sasha Macarena García, who plays Sasha, said that her preparation began with reading the scripts and conversations she had with director Beto Hinojosa. The actress also received research materials, archives, and videos collected by the creative team to understand the context of the story and build her interpretation. This process was supplemented by acting, singing, and dancing workshops, as well as the time she shared with her colleagues to develop the relationships between the characters. The preparation was essential to recreate the atmosphere of a youth group that achieved popularity during the 1980s, when Timbiriche became one of the most recognized musical phenomena in Latin America. During the interview, the question arose of whether García had spoken directly with Sasha Sokol to prepare for the role. However, the available information does not confirm that they had a conversation.

Luis de la Rosa Talks About Fiction and Music Luis de la Rosa, who plays Erik, highlighted the difference between portraying a recognizable figure and faithfully reproducing all aspects of their life. The actor explained that the production constructs fictional characters and relationships from public information. This distinction becomes relevant in the face of the debate about the participation of the original members in the project. Music was also a fundamental part of the cast’s preparation. De la Rosa said that they recorded the songs with Kiko Campos, whom he identified as the producer of the original versions. The vocal work represented one of the challenges of his interpretation, as the songs are part of the identity of a group whose music remains in the memory of several generations. When discussing his favorite themes, García mentioned «Ámame hasta con los dientes» and «Princesa tibetana». De la Rosa also highlighted «Princesa tibetana» and «La vida es mejor cantando».

What is the Timbiriche Series About? According to ViX’s statement, the series recreates the birth and rise of a youth group that went from rehearsals and first auditions to conquering stages, covers, and the Latin American public. The story explores friendship, ambition, the pressure of the music industry, and the decisions that marked the growth of its members. As popularity increases, rivalries and changes also appear that test their relationships. The platform describes the production as a look at the human side of those who grew up under the spotlight, with a narrative that combines the emotion of achieving success with the sacrifices and challenges that accompany fame. The series was produced by EL ESTUDIO, with Pablo Cruz and Enrique Lavigne as producers and Beto Hinojosa in the direction, according to ViX’s official announcement.