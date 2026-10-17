Bárbara Bermudo welcomes Primer Impacto

The journalist talks about her departure

Followers ask her to return to the program.

Bárbara Bermudo is once again opening the doors to Primer Impacto. Nearly 10 years after she left Primer Impacto, Bárbara Bermudo returns for an emotional reunion with the program that marked an important stage in her career. The journalist and entrepreneur received the show’s cameras at her home for a special interview that will air this Friday on Univision.

The conversation was conducted by Pamela Silva, Bermudo’s former colleague and friend. In the program’s review, the communicator appears visibly emotional as she reunites with the team and welcomes them to her home after so many years.

«I get emotional because I see you here and it’s been many years. I never thought I’d have the Primer Impacto cameras in my house again after so much time,» «ermudo said during the interview.

Jackie Guerrido announced the meeting on Thursday’s show and highlighted the presenter’s trajectory, noting that the presenter has lit up the screen for over a decade. The full interview is scheduled to air this Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Her departure from Univision marked a before and after

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Bermudo’s departure from Univision and Primer Impacto occurred in early 2017, after more than a decade at the helm of the program. The news surprised many viewers and also the journalist herself, who later acknowledged that it initially took her time to come to terms with what had happened.

«I got upset, and kind of blamed everyone. It was a human reaction,» she recalled in 2021 during an interview with Rodner Figueroa.

Over time, the presenter came to view that stage from another perspective. In that same conversation, she explained that the change allowed her to spend more time with her daughters and to accompany them as they grew.

«Sometimes we don’t understand the changes that happen in our lives, and maybe we see them as something negative, but God turns everything into good,» Bermudo said, also highlighting the importance of being present in her daughters’ upbringing.