Latin music is unveiling a new collection of songs and albums that bring together big stars of reggaeton, bachata, salsa, and pop.

Pedro Capó, Dei V, Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Andrés Cepeda, and Maluma are the protagonists of a week marked by unexpected collaborations and new musical proposals.

The releases also include Gente de Zona, Elena Rose, Dareyes de la Sierra, Kris R., Pablo Alborán, and the Puerto Rican group Chuwi.

From tributes to Puerto Rico to revamped versions of romantic classics, the artists explore sounds that connect generations across Latin America and its traditions.

Latin Music Releases: Pedro Capó Returns to Puerto Rico with an Album Full of Identity

Pedro Capó presented Fulanito, a 12-song project inspired by his return to Puerto Rico and his connection to cultural roots.

The interpreter of Calma combines traditional rhythms like bomba, merengue, bolero, and danza with contemporary elements of Latin pop.

Among the collaborations, La danza del voto stands out, along with iLe, a proposal that incorporates new voices into his musical universe.