Pedro Capó, Maluma, and Rauw Alejandro Shake Up Latin Music with Surprising Releases
Posted on 10/18/26 at 14:06
Latin music is unveiling a new collection of songs and albums that bring together big stars of reggaeton, bachata, salsa, and pop.
Pedro Capó, Dei V, Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Andrés Cepeda, and Maluma are the protagonists of a week marked by unexpected collaborations and new musical proposals.
The releases also include Gente de Zona, Elena Rose, Dareyes de la Sierra, Kris R., Pablo Alborán, and the Puerto Rican group Chuwi.
From tributes to Puerto Rico to revamped versions of romantic classics, the artists explore sounds that connect generations across Latin America and its traditions.
Latin Music Releases: Pedro Capó Returns to Puerto Rico with an Album Full of Identity
Pedro Capó presented Fulanito, a 12-song project inspired by his return to Puerto Rico and his connection to cultural roots.
The interpreter of Calma combines traditional rhythms like bomba, merengue, bolero, and danza with contemporary elements of Latin pop.
Among the collaborations, La danza del voto stands out, along with iLe, a proposal that incorporates new voices into his musical universe.
The concept of the album represents those who leave their place of origin, pursue opportunities, or seek to rebuild their lives away from home.
Dei V Brings Together Rauw Alejandro and Ozuna in Flavorz Pack
Reggaeton artist Dei V released Flavorz Pack, a 17-song album that divides his artistic proposal into three musical styles.
The album alternates among romantic melodies, reggaeton, and New York hip-hop, featuring Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Nicky Jam, and Wisin.
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Meanwhile, Gente de Zona and Elena Rose released Nadie se murió, a collaboration that mixes tropical sounds with alternative pop.
The song leans into an emotional interpretation, accompanied by the characteristic rhythm of the Cuban duo, expanding their repertoire of international collaborations.
Maluma and Andrés Cepeda Turn a Classic into Bachata
Andrés Cepeda and Maluma surprised with Tengo ganas 2.0, a bachata reinterpretation of a song originally released in 2001.
The collaboration began after a shared performance in Bogotá in 2025, when both artists performed the song to thousands of fans.
Meanwhile, Pablo Alborán joined Gilberto Santa Rosa to transform La vida que nos espera into a romantic salsa.
The new version combines the Spanish singer’s vocal sensitivity with the Puerto Rican’s salsa trajectory, creating a meeting between two musical generations.
Dareyes de la Sierra, Kris R., and Chuwi Complete the Releases
Dareyes De La Sierra is back with his new project, “SABIA”, now available on all digital platforms. https://t.co/RyaOrGRl3Z
— CORRIDOS TUMBADO NEWS 🎶 (@CorridosNews1) April 17, 2026
Dareyes de la Sierra expanded his album SABIA with ten additional songs and collaborations with Manuel Turizo, Tito Double P, and Luis R. Conriquez.
Colombian Kris R. presented ETDK 2, a 14-song work that includes participation from De La Ghetto, Cosculluela, Kendo Kaponi, and Blessd.
On the other hand, Chuwi released Libertad, their first album, composed of 13 songs that address migration, corruption, and Puerto Rican identity.
The project completes a trilogy started with Pan y Tierra, while consolidating the band’s presence in the Latin American alternative scene.
Source: Efe