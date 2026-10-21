Roberto Tello confirmed the actor’s death.

A kidnapping changed the course of his career.

He turned to selling tacos after facing financial difficulties.

Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto has died. The Mexican actor, best remembered for playing «El Poncho» in popular Televisa telenovelas, died at the age of 67, according to reports published Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

The news was confirmed by his friend and fellow actor Roberto Tello, known as «El Coreano,» who shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram.

«Rest in peace, my dear Charly. I love you, Poncho,» Tello wrote alongside a video featuring both actors.

According to reports published by Infobae, El Financiero, and El Universal, the actor’s cause of death has not been officially disclosed.

The Kidnapping That Changed Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto’s Life

Although he achieved fame on Mexican television, the actor’s life took a dramatic turn in 2012 when he was kidnapped and held captive for four days.

In an interview with the television program De Primera Mano, Carlos Miguel recalled how what initially appeared to be an express kidnapping turned into a traumatic ordeal.

«It was four days. It was supposed to be something quick, and it turned into four days,» the actor recalled, describing his captivity.

According to his account, he suffered physical assaults that left him with facial injuries, missing teeth, and tendon damage.