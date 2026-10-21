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Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto Dies at 67: Televisa Actor’s Life After Kidnapping
Mexican actor Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto, known as "El Poncho" in Televisa telenovelas, has died at 67 after a kidnapping changed his life.
By  Alonso González Bañuelas
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Muere Carlos Miguel Suárez Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto, recordado por su personaje de “El Poncho” en las telenovelas de Televisa, murió el 20 de octubre de 2026, a los 67 años. Crédito: Arte: MundoNOW. Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto Dies at 67: Televisa Actor's Life After Kidnapping
Foto Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto, recordado por su personaje de “El Poncho” en las telenovelas de Televisa, murió el 20 de octubre de 2026, a los 67 años. Crédito: Arte: MundoNOW.

Posted on 10/20/26 at 20:45

  • Roberto Tello confirmed the actor’s death.
  • A kidnapping changed the course of his career.
  • He turned to selling tacos after facing financial difficulties.

Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto has died. The Mexican actor, best remembered for playing «El Poncho» in popular Televisa telenovelas, died at the age of 67, according to reports published Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

The news was confirmed by his friend and fellow actor Roberto Tello, known as «El Coreano,» who shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram.

«Rest in peace, my dear Charly. I love you, Poncho,» Tello wrote alongside a video featuring both actors.

According to reports published by Infobae, El Financiero, and El Universal, the actor’s cause of death has not been officially disclosed.

The Kidnapping That Changed Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto’s Life

Although he achieved fame on Mexican television, the actor’s life took a dramatic turn in 2012 when he was kidnapped and held captive for four days.

In an interview with the television program De Primera Mano, Carlos Miguel recalled how what initially appeared to be an express kidnapping turned into a traumatic ordeal.

«It was four days. It was supposed to be something quick, and it turned into four days,» the actor recalled, describing his captivity.

According to his account, he suffered physical assaults that left him with facial injuries, missing teeth, and tendon damage.

Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto: Why Didn’t He Report His Kidnappers?

The actor explained that his kidnappers found photographs of his daughters, leaving him fearful for his family’s safety.

«There wasn’t… I didn’t pursue it because they had photos of my daughters, which they took from me, and I didn’t want to do anything,» he said.

In another interview cited by El Financiero, he explained that the consequences of the attack became more apparent over time.

Although he continued working after the kidnapping, he said the physical injuries and changes to his appearance affected his ability to secure acting roles.

From Televisa Telenovelas to Selling Tacos

As his television appearances became less frequent, Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto found another source of income by selling food.

He initially sold tacos de canasta, or basket tacos, before launching a business called La Cochinita del Tío Ferruco, where he prepared cochinita pibil tacos, tortas, and burritos.

The actor personally served customers and spoke openly about the financial difficulties he faced after stepping away from the entertainment industry.

He also believed that changes within the television industry had reduced opportunities for actors who had built their careers in telenovelas.

The Telenovelas That Defined Carlos Miguel Suárez Soto’s Career

Carlos Miguel appeared in telenovelas including Muchachitas, Dos mujeres, un camino, Volver a empezar, Tú y yo, Soñadoras, and Amigas y rivales.

His television credits also included Las vías del amor, Mujer de madera, Mi fortuna es amarte, and Golpe de suerte, along with appearances in episodic television programs.

His portrayal of «El Poncho» and his memorable on-screen partnership with Roberto Tello remained among the most recognizable parts of his acting career.

Although Infobae lists Como dice el dicho among his later projects, El Financiero and El Universal report that he subsequently appeared in Golpe de suerte, which aired between 2023 and 2024.

His death brings to a close a career remembered for its television success, the personal challenges he faced, and his determination to build a life beyond acting.

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