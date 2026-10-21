Memo Ochoa and Fuerza Regida announce a collaboration.

San Bernardino will be the focus of their community efforts.

Project dates and participation requirements have yet to be announced.

Memo Ochoa and Fuerza Regida are joining forces to support Latino communities in the United States. Mexican soccer star Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa and the regional Mexican music group announced a collaboration on Tuesday, October 20, aimed at developing community projects and creating opportunities for young Latinos.

The initiative will focus on San Bernardino, California, where Fuerza Regida was formed and where its lead singer, Jesús Ortiz Paz, has been promoting community spaces.

The announcement came during Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami, where Ochoa and the band members shared their experiences and discussed their goals for giving back to their communities.

The collaboration aims to bring together the influence of soccer and music to create opportunities for young people seeking spaces to develop their talents and gain recognition.

San Bernardino at the Center of Memo Ochoa and Fuerza Regida's Initiative

[caption id="attachment_1697636" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Memo Ochoa and Fuerza Regida Join Forces to Support Latino Youth in California - PHOTO: EFE[/caption]

Ochoa praised Ortiz Paz's efforts to develop facilities where community members can sing, play soccer, and participate in other sports.

The goal discussed during the event is to make recreational and creative spaces more accessible to local residents while providing greater visibility to those pursuing their dreams.

According to the Mexican goalkeeper, many aspiring soccer players and singers face a similar challenge: they have the passion and talent but do not know where to find their first opportunity.