Laura Bozzo underwent surgery in Acapulco

Her daughter confirms she remains stable

The host reappears and denies rumors

Laura Bozzo was hospitalized. The Peruvian host underwent surgery in Acapulco, Guerrero, after experiencing severe abdominal pain. Her hospitalization sparked concern among her followers, especially after reports circulated claiming she was in critical condition and intubated.

However, on Wednesday, October 14, both her daughter and her representative provided updates on her condition. The host herself also reappeared on Instagram with a message reassuring the public.

Laura Bozzo Hospitalized: What Happened and Why Did She Need Surgery?

According to information released by the Hoy Día program, the host’s assistant explained that doctors detected a duodenal ulcer, a localized lesion in the first part of the small intestine.

According to this version, specialists performed open surgery to suture the ulcer and then clean the abdominal cavity. The procedure reportedly concluded successfully, and the host remained under medical observation.

Meanwhile, People en Español contacted her manager, Alejandra Palomera, who confirmed that Bozzo had undergone surgery after experiencing stomach problems for some time.

The representative explained that a previously planned surgical procedure was moved forward and rejected reports describing the host as being in critical condition.