Laura Bozzo Hospitalized After Emergency Surgery in Acapulco: Daughter Shares Update
Posted on 10/14/26 at 22:45
- Laura Bozzo underwent surgery in Acapulco
- Her daughter confirms she remains stable
- The host reappears and denies rumors
Laura Bozzo was hospitalized. The Peruvian host underwent surgery in Acapulco, Guerrero, after experiencing severe abdominal pain. Her hospitalization sparked concern among her followers, especially after reports circulated claiming she was in critical condition and intubated.
However, on Wednesday, October 14, both her daughter and her representative provided updates on her condition. The host herself also reappeared on Instagram with a message reassuring the public.
Laura Bozzo Hospitalized: What Happened and Why Did She Need Surgery?
According to information released by the Hoy Día program, the host’s assistant explained that doctors detected a duodenal ulcer, a localized lesion in the first part of the small intestine.
According to this version, specialists performed open surgery to suture the ulcer and then clean the abdominal cavity. The procedure reportedly concluded successfully, and the host remained under medical observation.
Meanwhile, People en Español contacted her manager, Alejandra Palomera, who confirmed that Bozzo had undergone surgery after experiencing stomach problems for some time.
The representative explained that a previously planned surgical procedure was moved forward and rejected reports describing the host as being in critical condition.
Laura Bozzo’s Daughter Breaks Silence on Her Health
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In statements shared during Javier Ceriani’s YouTube program, Alexandra Bozzo confirmed that her mother had gone through a complicated situation but said the surgery had gone well.
«Yes, unfortunately, she did have to have surgery, but she’s stable. She’s fine. She’s recovering. The surgery went well,» she said in an audio recording released by the journalist.
The host’s daughter acknowledged that it had been a difficult time for the family and explained that she was closely monitoring her mother’s medical condition.
«This has been quite strong, but nothing, she’s strong and doing well,» she added, according to information published by TVNotas.
Was Laura Bozzo in Critical Condition and Intubated?
The hospitalization sparked conflicting reports about the severity of her condition. Journalist María Luisa Valdés Doria reported that the host had required intubation, while other commentators spoke of possible intestinal complications.
Javier Ceriani also said that, according to his sources, the host had experienced respiratory difficulties and problems eating. However, these claims were not supported by an official medical report released publicly.
In contrast, Alejandra Palomera denied to People en Español that Bozzo was in critical condition or intubated and said she remained «stable and being treated by the best doctors in Acapulco.»
Laura Bozzo Reappears: «You Can’t Get Rid of This Mummy»
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Amid the concern, the host posted a message on Instagram thanking people for their expressions of affection and assuring them that she was surrounded by her family.
«I want you to know that I’m fine, that I’m calm with my family and with the best doctors in Acapulco. You can’t get rid of this mummy,» she wrote.
This is not the first time Bozzo has used humor to respond to rumors about her health. In July, after reports circulated about her supposed death, she said she still had a lot to live for.
For now, confirmed information from her representatives indicates that the surgery was successful and that she continues to recover. No date has been announced for her discharge from the hospital.