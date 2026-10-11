Karol G will perform in Texas.

Chayanne will tour five US cities.

Don Omar has announced seven concerts.

Latin music will have a packed October in the United States, with artists set to perform in Texas, Florida, California, and other cities.

From reggaeton to romantic ballads, the calendar offers something for different generations of Hispanics looking to enjoy their favorite artists.

Karol G, Chayanne, and Don Omar are among the top names in a lineup that also includes regional Mexican music, rock, and mariachi.

The concerts are scheduled to take place in stadiums, arenas, and theaters, although attendees should confirm dates and ticket availability.

Latin Concerts in the US October 2026

Mañana será bonito. Karol G brings Tropitour to AT&T Stadium on Oct. 15. Make the night yours and Rally there with SAVE10 for 10% off your ride. #KarolG #Tropitour #Rally https://t.co/4uVGi9RY6t — Rally (@RallyBus) October 8, 2026

Karol G has announced a performance on October 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of her international tour.