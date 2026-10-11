Latin Music Takes Center Stage in the US: Karol G, Chayanne, and Don Omar Lead the October Concert Lineup
Posted on 10/11/26 at 14:05
- Karol G will perform in Texas.
- Chayanne will tour five US cities.
- Don Omar has announced seven concerts.
Latin music will have a packed October in the United States, with artists set to perform in Texas, Florida, California, and other cities.
From reggaeton to romantic ballads, the calendar offers something for different generations of Hispanics looking to enjoy their favorite artists.
Karol G, Chayanne, and Don Omar are among the top names in a lineup that also includes regional Mexican music, rock, and mariachi.
The concerts are scheduled to take place in stadiums, arenas, and theaters, although attendees should confirm dates and ticket availability.
Latin Concerts in the US October 2026
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— Rally (@RallyBus) October 8, 2026
Karol G has announced a performance on October 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as part of her international tour.
Chayanne will continue his tour on October 16 in Las Vegas, October 18 in Glendale, October 24 in Miami, October 30 in Tampa, and October 31 in Orlando.
Don Omar is also preparing a series of concerts, starting on October 15 in Washington D.C. and continuing through various US cities.
His schedule includes Atlanta, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso, Ontario, and Las Vegas, with performances announced until October 30.
Los Tigres del Norte, Mon Laferte, and Young Miko
Texas will host several performances, including Los Tigres del Norte on October 10 at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.
Mon Laferte will arrive at the same venue on October 16 with her Femme Fatale Tour, accompanied by singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada.
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On the same day, Houston will also host Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán and Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán at the Arena Theatre.
Young Miko is set to perform on October 24 at the Toyota Center in Houston, while Cristian Castro will sing in Sugar Land.
Arcángel and Other Latin Artists Complete the Music Lineup
Arcángel has announced a performance on October 21 at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, as part of his world tour.
Juanes is also on the October schedule, with a performance announced for October 4 in Sugar Land, Texas.
The variety of genres reflects the reach of Latin music among different generations and communities living in the United States.
Before buying tickets, it’s a good idea to check the official websites of artists and venues, as schedules, prices, and performances may change.
Source: UNO TV.