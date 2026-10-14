Shakira shares photo with ex-partner.

Antonio receives emotional thank you during concert.

Fans speculate about possible reconciliation.

Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa are once again fueling rumors of a possible sentimental reconciliation after the Colombian singer shared a photo with her ex-partner and dedicated an emotional message to him during the closing of her concerts in Madrid.

The image sparked numerous reactions on social media, where fans began to wonder if the two could rekindle their relationship after more than a decade apart. However, neither has confirmed a new romance.

Shakira Dedicates Emotional Message to Antonio de la Rúa

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During the last concert of her residency in Madrid, Shakira surprised the audience by acknowledging the participation of Argentine businessman Antonio de la Rúa in her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour and in the creation of Macondo Park.

“I especially want to thank someone who has accompanied and supported me throughout the tour. He has helped me a lot throughout the tour,” the artist expressed before thousands of attendees.

According to Quién and El Financiero magazines, the Colombian highlighted that Antonio worked behind the creation and details of the complex built especially for her performances in the Spanish capital.

“Because in life everything changes, as Drexler says. I want to thank this person, who one day was my partner and today is a great friend. A friend of the soul. Antonio de la Rúa. Thank you,” she declared.