Shakira Shares Photo with Antonio de la Rúa, Fuels Reconciliation Rumors
Posted on 10/14/26 at 09:30
- Shakira shares photo with ex-partner.
- Antonio receives emotional thank you during concert.
- Fans speculate about possible reconciliation.
Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa are once again fueling rumors of a possible sentimental reconciliation after the Colombian singer shared a photo with her ex-partner and dedicated an emotional message to him during the closing of her concerts in Madrid.
The image sparked numerous reactions on social media, where fans began to wonder if the two could rekindle their relationship after more than a decade apart. However, neither has confirmed a new romance.
Shakira Dedicates Emotional Message to Antonio de la Rúa
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During the last concert of her residency in Madrid, Shakira surprised the audience by acknowledging the participation of Argentine businessman Antonio de la Rúa in her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour and in the creation of Macondo Park.
“I especially want to thank someone who has accompanied and supported me throughout the tour. He has helped me a lot throughout the tour,” the artist expressed before thousands of attendees.
According to Quién and El Financiero magazines, the Colombian highlighted that Antonio worked behind the creation and details of the complex built especially for her performances in the Spanish capital.
“Because in life everything changes, as Drexler says. I want to thank this person, who one day was my partner and today is a great friend. A friend of the soul. Antonio de la Rúa. Thank you,” she declared.
Could Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa Get Back Together?
The singer’s words, added to the photograph that circulated on social media, fueled speculation about a possible second chance between the two.
In a post by the program Sale el Sol, fans expressed divided opinions. Some celebrated the approach, while others considered it might be just a friendship and professional collaboration.
“When they officially announce that they’re back together, we’ll all be surprised,” commented Flor Mora, while Luis Cubillos López wrote: “Let them get back together, let them get back together”.
Other users highlighted the Argentine’s professional support. “I love that Antonio supports and helps her to keep shining like the global star she is,” expressed Eco Detox.
Meanwhile, Nancy Arias commented: “LONG LIVE FRIENDSHIP OR LOVE, BUT FRIENDSHIP LASTS FOREVER”.
Why Did Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa Break Up?
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Shakira and Antonio began their sentimental relationship in 2000 and were together for approximately 11 years. During that period, the businessman also participated in the administration of the singer’s businesses and international career.
The couple announced their separation in January 2011, although they had ended their relationship months earlier. Later, they faced a legal dispute related to the artist’s businesses.
In 2013, Antonio filed a $100 million lawsuit, which was dismissed by a California court due to jurisdictional issues, as recalled by El Financiero.
Antonio de la Rúa Again Plays an Important Role in Her Career
The professional approach began to become visible again in 2025, when the Argentine attended some of Shakira’s performances, including one in Mexico City where she performed Día de enero, a song she had dedicated to him years ago.
Now, his participation in Macondo Park confirms that both maintain a collaborative relationship. The project included a stadium, cultural spaces, gastronomy, and experiences inspired by Latin America.
Although fans hold out hope for a reconciliation, Shakira’s public statements point, for now, to a close friendship and a renewed professional alliance.
Sources: El Financiero (October 13, 2026), Quién magazine (October 13, 2026), and a post by Sale el Sol with comments from Facebook users.