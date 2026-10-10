Ángela Aguilar celebrated her 23rd birthday.

Caviar and wagyu were the stars of the menu.

Christian Nodal attended the celebration.

Ángela Aguilar’s birthday was marked by a family celebration in Zacatecas, where luxury also made its way to the table.

The singer celebrated her 23rd birthday on October 8, accompanied by her husband, Christian Nodal, her brother Leonardo Aguilar, and other loved ones.

However, one detail that sparked the most curiosity was the exclusive menu guests enjoyed during the celebration.

From caviar to wagyu burgers, the gastronomic selection featured a blend of premium ingredients and popular dishes, all with sophisticated presentations.

Ángela Aguilar’s Birthday Menu Surprises with Its Ingredients

¡Ángela Aguilar threw a big party for her 23rd birthday, where she was accompanied by her family and her husband Christian Nodal! 💃🏻🎂🎆☀️📺 #SaleElSol #SESAlMomento #ÁngelaAguilar https://t.co/hc8luqlc9s — Sale el Sol ☀️ (@saleelsoltv) October 10, 2026

Leonardo Aguilar shared the party’s menu on social media, revealing nine gastronomic options prepared for the guests.