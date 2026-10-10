Ángela Aguilar Celebrates 23rd Birthday in Style: What Happened at the Party?
Posted on 10/10/26 at 13:32
- Ángela Aguilar celebrated her 23rd birthday.
- Caviar and wagyu were the stars of the menu.
- Christian Nodal attended the celebration.
Ángela Aguilar’s birthday was marked by a family celebration in Zacatecas, where luxury also made its way to the table.
The singer celebrated her 23rd birthday on October 8, accompanied by her husband, Christian Nodal, her brother Leonardo Aguilar, and other loved ones.
However, one detail that sparked the most curiosity was the exclusive menu guests enjoyed during the celebration.
From caviar to wagyu burgers, the gastronomic selection featured a blend of premium ingredients and popular dishes, all with sophisticated presentations.
Ángela Aguilar’s Birthday Menu Surprises with Its Ingredients
¡Ángela Aguilar threw a big party for her 23rd birthday, where she was accompanied by her family and her husband Christian Nodal! 💃🏻🎂🎆☀️📺 #SaleElSol #SESAlMomento #ÁngelaAguilar https://t.co/hc8luqlc9s
— Sale el Sol ☀️ (@saleelsoltv) October 10, 2026
Leonardo Aguilar shared the party’s menu on social media, revealing nine gastronomic options prepared for the guests.
Among the highlights was a caviar bar, accompanied by chives, cambray potatoes, and crispy fries to pair with the caviar.
There were also lobster rolls, small brioche bread filled with lobster, prepared with butter, mayonnaise, lemon, celery, and chives.
The proposal included crispy rice with spicy tuna, avocado, and Asian sauces, as well as yellowtail with jalapeño, citrus, and ponzu.
Wagyu Burgers and Truffle Fries: Other Luxuries at the Party
Ángela Aguilar celebrated her 23rd birthday in style, accompanied by her family and her husband, Christian Nodal. 🎂 What did you think of her party? ✨
Photos by: @nodal @leonardoaguilaroficial https://t.co/0w5ux0PDGs
— EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) October 9, 2026
Meat lovers could enjoy small wagyu burgers topped with American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and special sauce.
Another option was truffle fries with parmesan, a combination often associated with high-end restaurants.
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The menu also included chicken nuggets with different seasonings and a Caesar salad, offering more traditional alternatives for guests.
To finish, attendees had access to a dessert bar, although the shared menu did not detail the available varieties.
Christian Nodal Accompanies Ángela Aguilar on Her 23rd Birthday
The celebration took place in Zacatecas, at the Aguilar family’s ranch, according to information published by ¡HOLA! magazine.
Pink was the dominant color in the decor, from the arrangements to the lighting, while personalized tableware complemented the gathering’s details.
Among the most striking elements were Ángela Aguilar’s luminous initials and a decoration commemorating her 23rd birthday.
The evening also included fireworks in gold and pink tones, a spectacle that Leonardo Aguilar showed through his social media.
Pepe Aguilar Dedicates Emotional Message to His Daughter Ángela
View this post on Instagram
Before the celebration, Pepe Aguilar used his social media to publicly congratulate his daughter with a photo of her when she was little.
The singer expressed his pride in having accompanied her for the past 23 years and shared a message full of family affection.
«May life always find you being yourself, and may you never run out of reasons to smile,» the performer wrote.
Although the cost of the celebration was not disclosed, the menu and decoration showed a carefully organized party for the young singer.