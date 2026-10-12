The murder of surgeon Alexander Aslani has shocked Marbella, Spain, after a gunman entered his clinic and shot him.

The 57-year-old doctor was known for his cosmetic procedures and for treating figures from popular British TV shows.

Spanish authorities detained an 18-year-old, reportedly of Swedish nationality, in connection with the crime on Thursday, October 8.

The investigation aims to determine if the attack was linked to threats from a dissatisfied patient or if there was a contract to commit the murder.

How did the murder of surgeon Alexander Aslani occur?

Who was Dr. Alexander Aslani? Celebrity plastic surgeon shot dead inside Marbella clinic https://t.co/50yGvwjQcy — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) October 10, 2026

The attack occurred on Wednesday, October 7, at around 6:00 p.m., inside Cirumed Clinic Marbella, a facility founded by Aslani.

According to reports from Spanish media, a hooded individual shot the specialist several times in the head, causing injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

The surgeon’s wife, who also worked at the facility, alerted authorities and desperately sought help after hearing the attack.

Emergency services found the doctor still showing signs of life and attempted to stabilize him, but he died due to the severity of his injuries.