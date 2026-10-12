Celebrity Surgeon Shot Dead in Clinic: Revenge Attack Investigated
Posted on 10/11/26 at 21:14
The murder of surgeon Alexander Aslani has shocked Marbella, Spain, after a gunman entered his clinic and shot him.
The 57-year-old doctor was known for his cosmetic procedures and for treating figures from popular British TV shows.
Spanish authorities detained an 18-year-old, reportedly of Swedish nationality, in connection with the crime on Thursday, October 8.
The investigation aims to determine if the attack was linked to threats from a dissatisfied patient or if there was a contract to commit the murder.
How did the murder of surgeon Alexander Aslani occur?
Who was Dr. Alexander Aslani? Celebrity plastic surgeon shot dead inside Marbella clinic
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— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) October 10, 2026
The attack occurred on Wednesday, October 7, at around 6:00 p.m., inside Cirumed Clinic Marbella, a facility founded by Aslani.
According to reports from Spanish media, a hooded individual shot the specialist several times in the head, causing injuries that ultimately proved fatal.
The surgeon’s wife, who also worked at the facility, alerted authorities and desperately sought help after hearing the attack.
Emergency services found the doctor still showing signs of life and attempted to stabilize him, but he died due to the severity of his injuries.
Investigating threats from a patient before the murder
⚫ Dr. Alexander Aslani, the well-known plastic surgeon who was murdered in his Marbella clinic
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According to information published by El Mundo, investigators are examining a possible dispute over the results of a cosmetic procedure.
Hours before the murder, a client allegedly sent threatening messages to the clinic, demanding a refund for a procedure they considered unsatisfactory.
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Detectives are also investigating whether the alleged attacker received collaboration from another person to organize the crime, although this hypothesis remains under investigation.
The detention of the young man does not establish his guilt nor confirm that the threats are directly related to the murder of the renowned specialist.
Who was Alexander Aslani, the celebrity surgeon?
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Alexander Aslani had accumulated over three decades of experience in plastic surgery, particularly in body remodeling procedures and facial treatments.
His clinic was known for Brazilian butt lifts (BBL), with over 7,000 interventions attributed to the specialist over 16 years.
Among his patients were British personalities such as Chloe Sims, Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, and Hannah Elizabeth, known for participating in reality TV shows.
Horgan-Wallace publicly reacted to his death by sharing a photo on Instagram, accompanied by a broken heart symbol.
What’s next in the investigation into the murder in Spain?
The specialist’s body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Málaga for an autopsy to document the injuries.
Investigators will have to analyze the communications received by the clinic, reconstruct the suspect’s movements, and determine if other individuals were involved.
The case has also generated international attention due to the doctor’s popularity, who had over 200,000 followers on Instagram.
So far, authorities have not officially confirmed the motive for the murder nor publicly stated that any patient ordered the attack.