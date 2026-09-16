ICE Breaks Arrest Record, But Deportations Stall

ICE breaks arrest record

Deportations don’t keep pace

Legal cases hinder expulsions

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) accelerated its immigration crackdown in August 2026, making nearly 51,000 arrests in the United States, but the surge in detentions didn’t produce a corresponding increase in deportations.

ICE made 50,925 arrests in August, surpassing the 50,208 in July and the 43,900 in June, marking three consecutive months of record monthly highs, according to official figures released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

As arrests rose, expulsions remained steady at around 1,200 people per day in August, roughly the same pace as in May, when ICE had made about 19,000 fewer detentions. According to N+, the disparity between the two indicators highlights one of the main challenges of President Donald Trump’s immigration strategy: detaining more immigrants doesn’t necessarily mean the government can deport them immediately.

Why ICE Arrests Don’t Accelerate Deportations

In August, ICE agents apprehended nearly 51,000 people in the United States, but the number of immigrants expelled daily didn’t show any growth. https://t.co/Lpg6OI34hn — NMás (@nmas) September 15, 2026



One explanation lies in the profile of those detained. Government data analyzed by Reuters shows a growth in arrests of immigrants without convictions or criminal charges and of people without final deportation orders.

In July, less than a quarter of those arrested had criminal convictions, compared to nearly 60% in December 2024, before the start of Trump’s second term, according to information from the Deportation Data Project.

Some detainees also have pending asylum requests, permanent residence applications, or other immigration proceedings, situations that can trigger legal recourse and hinder ICE’s ability to quickly carry out a deportation.

The Trump administration maintains that its policy continues to focus on strengthening immigration law enforcement. The DHS has also denied that there is an official arrest quota for ICE agents.