ICE Breaks Arrest Record, But Deportations Stall
Posted on09/16/26 at 06:48
- ICE breaks arrest record
- Deportations don’t keep pace
- Legal cases hinder expulsions
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) accelerated its immigration crackdown in August 2026, making nearly 51,000 arrests in the United States, but the surge in detentions didn’t produce a corresponding increase in deportations.
ICE made 50,925 arrests in August, surpassing the 50,208 in July and the 43,900 in June, marking three consecutive months of record monthly highs, according to official figures released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
As arrests rose, expulsions remained steady at around 1,200 people per day in August, roughly the same pace as in May, when ICE had made about 19,000 fewer detentions. According to N+, the disparity between the two indicators highlights one of the main challenges of President Donald Trump’s immigration strategy: detaining more immigrants doesn’t necessarily mean the government can deport them immediately.
Why ICE Arrests Don’t Accelerate Deportations
In August, ICE agents apprehended nearly 51,000 people in the United States, but the number of immigrants expelled daily didn’t show any growth. https://t.co/Lpg6OI34hn
— NMás (@nmas) September 15, 2026
One explanation lies in the profile of those detained. Government data analyzed by Reuters shows a growth in arrests of immigrants without convictions or criminal charges and of people without final deportation orders.
In July, less than a quarter of those arrested had criminal convictions, compared to nearly 60% in December 2024, before the start of Trump’s second term, according to information from the Deportation Data Project.
Some detainees also have pending asylum requests, permanent residence applications, or other immigration proceedings, situations that can trigger legal recourse and hinder ICE’s ability to quickly carry out a deportation.
The Trump administration maintains that its policy continues to focus on strengthening immigration law enforcement. The DHS has also denied that there is an official arrest quota for ICE agents.
ICE Operations Reach Workplaces, Courts, and Airports
The increase in detentions also reflects a broader strategy: ICE has worked with local authorities, used technology, and taken advantage of increased information sharing between federal agencies to locate immigrants.
Operations have expanded to homes and workplaces, while others have been detained during appearances before immigration courts or routine appointments related to their proceedings with U.S. authorities.
Airports are part of this expansion. More than 1,200 people were arrested by ICE by early June after receiving information from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), according to government data reviewed by Reuters.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: New York leads 22 states against Trump’s new immigration policy
These factors are compounded by logistical limitations: flight availability, court proceedings, and restrictions imposed by receiving countries can delay expulsions, leaving more people in custody while their cases are resolved.
What the Increase in ICE Arrests Means
The increase in arrests broadens the scope of immigration operations and means that a detention is no longer necessarily related to a criminal record. People with pending immigration proceedings, asylum requests, or other open processes can also be held in custody while authorities determine their situation.
ICE registered 50,925 arrests in August, but the United States maintained an average of around 1,200 daily deportations. The difference shows that the growth in detentions is outpacing the government’s ability to complete expulsions.
An ICE detention does not automatically mean immediate deportation. Depending on the case, immigration court hearings, asylum requests, appeals, court orders, and other legal procedures may intervene. Logistical factors, such as flight availability and acceptance by receiving countries, also play a role.
Individuals with an immigration case should be aware of the status of their file, keep copies of important documents, and have the contact information of family members and an immigration attorney or authorized legal representative available. In the event of a detention, options and procedures can vary significantly depending on each person’s immigration history and situation.