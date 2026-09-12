Legal Immigrant Without Criminal Record Sent to Guantanamo

ICE transferred him to Guantanamo

He had no criminal record

ACLU questions the transfers

A Somali immigrant who lived legally in Minnesota and had no criminal record ended up in immigration custody at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base.

Adam Abdullah, 31, arrived as an asylum seeker in 2023 and had a work permit and Social Security number.

According to MPR News, Abdullah was complying with periodic ICE check-ins before being detained during Operation Metro Surge in December 2025.

He now remains in a military facility historically linked to terrorism suspects, while civil organizations question the transfer of immigrants to Guantanamo.

How Did He End Up Detained in Guantanamo?

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sent a Somali immigrant with legal residence in the United States to a notorious detention camp at the US Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba… pic.twitter.com/Or30HzLqjB — Democracy Now! en español (@DemocracyNowEs) September 12, 2026

Why it matters: The case shows how a person with no criminal history can go from the US immigration system to a military facility outside the continental United States.