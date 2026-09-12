Legal Immigrant Without Criminal Record Sent to Guantanamo
Posted on09/12/26 at 04:04
- ICE transferred him to Guantanamo
- He had no criminal record
- ACLU questions the transfers
A Somali immigrant who lived legally in Minnesota and had no criminal record ended up in immigration custody at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base.
Adam Abdullah, 31, arrived as an asylum seeker in 2023 and had a work permit and Social Security number.
According to MPR News, Abdullah was complying with periodic ICE check-ins before being detained during Operation Metro Surge in December 2025.
He now remains in a military facility historically linked to terrorism suspects, while civil organizations question the transfer of immigrants to Guantanamo.
How Did He End Up Detained in Guantanamo?
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sent a Somali immigrant with legal residence in the United States to a notorious detention camp at the US Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba… pic.twitter.com/Or30HzLqjB
— Democracy Now! en español (@DemocracyNowEs) September 12, 2026
Why it matters: The case shows how a person with no criminal history can go from the US immigration system to a military facility outside the continental United States.
The fact: MPR News reviewed Minnesota court records and found no criminal history for Abdullah; only two parking-related fines appeared.
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The process: After his arrest, Abdullah passed through detention centers in Minnesota, Kentucky, and Louisiana before being transferred to Miami for what he was told would be his deportation.
What can they do? Detained immigrants and their families can seek representation from an immigration attorney or accredited organizations to learn about the options applicable to their case.
Adam Abdullah Recounts What Happened During His Transfer
https://t.co/XEqk58j35z Adam Abdullah, who immigrated to St. Paul, was told they would transfer him from Miami to Somalia. They told Abdullah that they needed to fuel up in Cuba. He’s now in Guantanamo. Court records show that he had a couple of parking tickets.
— Clint Combs (@Combs0294) September 9, 2026
Abdullah recounted that he remained handcuffed and shackled during the transfer and that officials told him Cuba would only be a stopover before continuing to Somalia.
However, the trip did not continue as expected. He was taken to Camp 6, within the Guantanamo detention complex, where he claims seven other Somali citizens are also being held.
«First, we’re going to Cuba to refuel,» Abdullah recalled being told by authorities before the flight, according to testimony originally reported by MPR News.
The federal government had not publicly explained why Abdullah, specifically, was selected to be transferred to Guantanamo in the coverage reviewed.
MPR notes that he also did not receive an explanation for his initial detention.
Immigrant Transfers to Guantanamo Face Judicial Battle
Abdullah’s case occurred while advocacy organizations were challenging in court the government’s authority to hold detained immigrants at Guantanamo.
The ACLU, the Center for Constitutional Rights, and other organizations filed lawsuits in February 2025 to demand access to attorneys for the detainees.
Later, these organizations expanded their legal battle to try to stop the transfer of immigrants in US custody to the Guantanamo base.
A class-action lawsuit filed in June 2025 argues that immigration laws do not authorize holding these immigrants outside the United States.
The lawsuit also questions the detention conditions at the US naval base. The judicial process remains open.
Abdullah’s case again puts under scrutiny the limits of the government’s power to transfer detained immigrants to Guantanamo.
The controversy takes on greater relevance because Abdullah, according to records reviewed by MPR News, had no criminal record.
Sources: MPR News, Democracy Now.