ICE Accused of Using Electrician Disguise in Phoenix Arrest

Federal agents allegedly posed as electricians and cut power to arrest a Phoenix man, raising questions about their tactics.

ICE is under scrutiny in Phoenix

Family questions the operation

Tactic raises legal doubts The detention of Édgar Martínez, 33, in Phoenix has raised questions about the tactics that ICE agents can use to approach immigrants. His wife, Marisol López, told Univision that the officers arrived on August 15, appearing to be electric service workers. According to López, the men manipulated an electrical box and claimed they were working near the residence on 83rd Avenue and the Lower Buckeye area. The woman claims that the family even temporarily lost electricity before Martínez was detained in the patio of his house. Why it matters: ICE tactics are being questioned.

The fact: Martínez is 33 years old.

The process: They simulated electrical work.

What can be done: Knowing basic rights. ICE allegedly used an electrician’s disguise to arrest a man Federal immigration agents arrested thirty-three year-old Edgar Martínez in Phoenix after reportedly posing as electricians and cutting power to draw him outside. His partner claims they never displayed a warrant. The message is clear: 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘴… pic.twitter.com/dNVI9Zlz1r — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) September 11, 2026

“He was wearing a vest that looked like it was for construction or services, I mean, it had nothing to do with anything,” López explained about one of the men. The woman said she had just returned from work when she discovered that her home was without electricity, a situation she linked to the operation. “Yes, they cut off our service,” López said when describing what happened before the agents proceeded with the arrest of her husband. The family also claims that the officers did not show a court order before the arrest, a claim that puts the procedure in question. Entry into a home is subject to important legal limits. ICE agents allegedly dressed up as electricians to detain a man in the patio of his house in Phoenix, Arizona.https://t.co/XHhAfolJif — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 10, 2026 The Fourth Amendment protects people in the United States from unreasonable searches and seizures, although each operation must be analyzed according to its specific circumstances. The ACLU explains that an administrative immigration order does not automatically constitute a court order allowing entry into a home without consent. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: USCIS tightens asylum interviews: missing one can take your case to court

Therefore, a fundamental difference exists between detaining a person in an outdoor space and physically entering a residence to make an arrest. López’s account indicates that Martínez was detained in the patio, but it does not specify how he got there or whether there was prior consent. ICE’s deception tactics have already faced questioning The alleged use of an electrician’s appearance would not be a completely new controversy surrounding the operations of immigration agents. The ACLU has previously documented cases where agents allegedly used different identities or motives to approach immigrants or get them to leave their homes. These strategies have sparked disputes over where an investigative technique ends and where a violation of constitutional rights may begin. Attorney Alma Rosa Nieto, who does not represent Martínez, considered that situations like this could end up under court scrutiny. The Phoenix case could open a new dispute. “This administration has been characterized by a violation of human, civil, and non-transparent tactics,” Nieto said in statements released by Univision.