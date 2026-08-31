ICE Immigrant Tracking Contracts Reach $57.1 Million

Companies track immigrants for ICE

$57.1 million in new orders

Capgemini receives $14.5 million

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has significantly increased its investment in private companies that locate immigrants within the United States.

The agency placed $57.1 million in new orders with 14 companies specializing in skip tracing, according to contracting records reviewed by Project Salt Box.

The increase is significant because each new order is approximately three times larger than the initial allocations made in December, expanding the role of private contractors in immigration enforcement.

These companies can use public records, commercial databases, and information available online to identify possible addresses or workplaces associated with a person ICE is seeking.

How ICE Immigrant Tracking Contracts Work

Skip tracing involves collecting and cross-referencing information to locate a specific person, a practice also used outside immigration enforcement.

Under these contracts, companies can physically verify an address and photograph the property as evidence after identifying a potential home or workplace.

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The findings are then delivered to ICE and can be used in immigration enforcement operations, according to Project Salt Box.

Constellation, for example, went from an initial order of $767,468.75 to another worth approximately $2.3 million, nearly three times the previous amount.