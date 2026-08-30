Milo Yiannopoulos Deported by ICE
Posted on08/30/26 at 09:01
- Milo Yiannopoulos deported by ICE
- Exceeded his authorized stay
- Had demanded mass deportations
Milo Yiannopoulos, known for publicly defending a tougher immigration policy in the United States, was deported to the United Kingdom after staying in the country for years.
The former Breitbart News editor was expelled on Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Authorities claim that Yiannopoulos entered the United States legally on May 14, 2019, but stayed after his authorized period ended.
The case is drawing attention due to a particular contradiction: over the past year, the commentator had called for mass deportations and stricter enforcement of immigration laws.
Why ICE Deported Milo Yiannopoulos
Yiannopoulos was detained by ICE at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, before his expulsion was carried out.
According to DHS, a judge had issued a final order of removal on July 22 after Yiannopoulos failed to attend an immigration hearing.
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The government stated that his 2019 entry was legal through New York, but claimed that he later exceeded the allowed stay period.
He was eventually sent back to the United Kingdom, his country of origin, after being held in federal custody while authorities completed the immigration procedure.
From Calling for Mass Deportations to Being Deported
The incident is gaining attention due to the positions Yiannopoulos had expressed on immigration during President Donald Trump’s second term.
In June 2025, he publicly called for the government to fulfill its promise to increase expulsions and stated that the United States should «deport millions and millions of people».
He also defended a greater presence of ICE in California and proposed immigration controls in crowded areas to identify people without legal authorization.
In another intervention, Yiannopoulos even called for greater legal protection for ICE agents while they were performing their duties, amid the debate on immigration operations.
Who is Milo Yiannopoulos and Why He Became Famous
Born in England, Yiannopoulos gained national notoriety during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, when he became a provocative figure within the American conservative movement.
As senior editor of Breitbart News, he built an audience through his positions on immigration, feminism, Islam, gender, and politics, which generated strong criticism and frequent protests.
Visits to American universities sparked controversy for years, as some conservative groups defended his presentations as an exercise of free speech while opponents denounced his messages as discriminatory.
His career suffered a significant blow in 2017, when he left Breitbart after a controversy over comments related to child sexual abuse and lost other relevant conservative spaces.
🚨 BREAKING: Right-wing activist Milo Yiannopoulos, a British citizen, has been taken into ICE CUSTODY in Louisiana, per TMZ
Milo, who was Kanye West’s Chief of Staff for two years, was supposedly apprehended at an airport in Louisiana.
It’s unclear exactly why Milo was… pic.twitter.com/DjbaoihSEx
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 28, 2026
Ties to Trump, Ye, and Conservative Politics
Yiannopoulos had been an enthusiastic supporter of Trump and presented his own popularity as part of the anti-establishment movement that propelled the Republican to the White House.
Over the years, he also maintained connections with other political and cultural figures, including former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and artist Ye.
He later worked on Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign and regained a digital presence after Elon Musk acquired Twitter, now known as X.
His expulsion comes as the Trump administration maintains a strategy of increased enforcement of immigration laws, including ICE operations in various parts of the country.
On August 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to… https://t.co/Hk6QBUmGDI pic.twitter.com/DbIhv8Z6PI
— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 28, 2026
What it Means to Overstay Authorized Stay
The case also highlights an important distinction: entering the United States legally does not guarantee that a person can stay indefinitely.
A foreigner can enter with authorization and later become undocumented if they stay beyond the allowed period under the conditions of their admission.
In Yiannopoulos’ case, DHS claims that he entered legally in 2019 but later exceeded his stay and became subject to a removal process.
His deportation leaves a difficult-to-ignore political paradox: a figure who demanded stricter immigration enforcement ended up facing the same system he defended, noted Newsweek and CNN en Español.