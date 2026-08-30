Milo Yiannopoulos deported by ICE

Exceeded his authorized stay

Had demanded mass deportations

Milo Yiannopoulos, known for publicly defending a tougher immigration policy in the United States, was deported to the United Kingdom after staying in the country for years.

The former Breitbart News editor was expelled on Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Authorities claim that Yiannopoulos entered the United States legally on May 14, 2019, but stayed after his authorized period ended.

The case is drawing attention due to a particular contradiction: over the past year, the commentator had called for mass deportations and stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

Why ICE Deported Milo Yiannopoulos

Yiannopoulos was detained by ICE at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, before his expulsion was carried out.

According to DHS, a judge had issued a final order of removal on July 22 after Yiannopoulos failed to attend an immigration hearing.

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The government stated that his 2019 entry was legal through New York, but claimed that he later exceeded the allowed stay period.

He was eventually sent back to the United Kingdom, his country of origin, after being held in federal custody while authorities completed the immigration procedure.

From Calling for Mass Deportations to Being Deported

The incident is gaining attention due to the positions Yiannopoulos had expressed on immigration during President Donald Trump’s second term.

In June 2025, he publicly called for the government to fulfill its promise to increase expulsions and stated that the United States should «deport millions and millions of people».

He also defended a greater presence of ICE in California and proposed immigration controls in crowded areas to identify people without legal authorization.

In another intervention, Yiannopoulos even called for greater legal protection for ICE agents while they were performing their duties, amid the debate on immigration operations.

Who is Milo Yiannopoulos and Why He Became Famous

Born in England, Yiannopoulos gained national notoriety during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, when he became a provocative figure within the American conservative movement.

As senior editor of Breitbart News, he built an audience through his positions on immigration, feminism, Islam, gender, and politics, which generated strong criticism and frequent protests.

Visits to American universities sparked controversy for years, as some conservative groups defended his presentations as an exercise of free speech while opponents denounced his messages as discriminatory.

His career suffered a significant blow in 2017, when he left Breitbart after a controversy over comments related to child sexual abuse and lost other relevant conservative spaces.