What Happens to Salvadorans After TPS Ends September 9?

TPS for Salvadorans expires September 9

More than 170,000 people affected

Some beneficiaries arrived as children

The approaching September 9 deadline could transform the lives of more than 170,000 Salvadorans protected by Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in the United States.

When the protection expires, many could lose their work authorization and face immigration consequences after spending decades building their lives in the country.

Behind that figure is a particularly difficult reality: Some beneficiaries arrived as children, attended school in the United States, purchased homes, and started families here.

That is the case for Alma, a 30-year-old Salvadoran living in Missouri who says she has virtually no memories of the country she may have to return to.

End of TPS Affects Salvadorans Who Built Lives in U.S.

“I’ve practically been in the United States my entire life: I grew up here, went to school, bought my house, and I’m building a career,” Alma told EFE.

The Salvadoran woman arrived in the United States when she was only 18 months old and received TPS protection at age five after her mother applied for the benefit for both of them.

“I grew up with TPS,” Alma said, describing an experience shared by beneficiaries who have spent most of their lives renewing a protection originally intended to be temporary.

One of her earliest immigration-related memories comes from childhood: “Once, immigration officers put me on a chair to take my fingerprints. I thought it was a game. Now, as an adult, I know they were collecting my biometric data,” she recalled.