Federal Appeals Court Blocks IRS Data Sharing With ICE

A federal court has maintained a block on the process that allowed the IRS to provide ICE with thousands of taxpayers’ addresses for immigration investigations.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a ruling Tuesday preventing the IRS from continuing to use a procedure for sharing tax information with ICE, concluding that it likely violates federal law.

Why it matters: The ruling reinforces that filing taxes does not remove the confidentiality protections federal law grants taxpayers, including immigrants.

ICE Requested Information on 1.28 Million Taxpayers

The scale of the IRS data sharing with ICE was substantial. During the summer of 2025, ICE asked the IRS for the last known addresses of 1.28 million people.

Before a lower court blocked the procedure, the IRS had already provided the immigration agency with 47,289 taxpayer records.

In numbers: ICE requested information on 1.28 million people and received records corresponding to approximately 47,000.

According to the court, the problem was not simply that two federal agencies shared information but how they conducted the exchange.

Section 6103 of the Internal Revenue Code protects the confidentiality of tax information and establishes specific requirements for disclosing it in certain criminal investigations.

The court determined that the procedure used by the IRS and ICE failed to satisfy several of those requirements.