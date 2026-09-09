TPS Ends for 170,000 Salvadorans After 25 Years: What Happens Now?
Posted on09/09/26 at 12:01
More than 170,000 Salvadorans are reaching the end of TPS, a protection that allowed them to live and work legally in the US for decades.
A congressional proposal seeks to extend that protection for 18 months, but it has not become law.
More than 170,000 Salvadorans will lose Temporary Protected Status (TPS) on September 9 after 25 years under a program established following the 2001 earthquakes, according to EFE.
The most recent official extension established this date as the deadline.
- Why it matters: People who relied exclusively on TPS will lose their protection from deportation and the employment authorization connected to that benefit.
End of TPS Does Not Mean Automatic Deportation
TPS allows beneficiaries to remain in the United States, obtain employment authorization, and receive protection from removal while the designation remains in effect.
When the designation ends, those protections expire for people without another valid immigration basis.
- What changes: A work permit based solely on TPS no longer provides employment authorization once it expires.
- The limit: Losing TPS does not automatically result in immediate deportation.
The circumstances are not identical for every beneficiary.
DHS explains that when a TPS designation ends, a person may return to the immigration status held before receiving TPS, if that status remains valid, or retain another status obtained legally while protected.
TPS for Salvadorans Began After the 2001 Earthquakes
=»ltr» lang=»es»>Founded a company in the U.S. and helped give migrants residency. Now he must return to El Salvador after the end of TPS https://t.co/nxPvzN575A
— CNN en Español (@CNNEE) September 8, 2026
The United States initially designated El Salvador for TPS after the earthquakes of January and February 2001 severely disrupted living conditions.
The protection was repeatedly extended for more than two decades. In 2018, the first Trump administration attempted to terminate it, but federal lawsuits prevented that decision from taking effect.
- Established ties: Some beneficiaries have lived legally in the United States under this protection for approximately 25 years.
- In perspective: The previous extension estimated that approximately 232,000 beneficiaries were eligible to re-register, although EFE places the current number of affected people at more than 170,000.
The termination of TPS for Salvadorans comes amid a broader reduction of protections for citizens of several countries under the Trump administration, according to EFE.
Congress Considers 18-Month TPS Extension
Pressure is also shifting to Capitol Hill. Democratic Representative Eugene Vindman of Virginia introduced a bill that would extend TPS for Salvadorans for another 18 months.
- What it proposes: Maintaining TPS protections and employment authorization for 18 months.
- What does not change today: The measure remains a legislative proposal; its introduction does not automatically extend TPS.
Organizations including Alianza Américas have also requested additional time for families to prepare for the change.
According to EFE, dozens of Salvadorans who were TPS beneficiaries recently traveled to Washington to seek political support.
For families who have built their lives in the United States over decades, the expiration creates a period of uncertainty.
Unless a new administrative or legislative measure emerges, the effort to obtain an extension or more permanent solution remains primarily in Congress’s hands.
Warning: This information is general and does not replace individualized immigration advice. Each person’s immigration circumstances may be different. Anyone who has lost TPS should seek individual legal guidance from a licensed immigration attorney or a Department of Justice (DOJ)-accredited organization before making decisions concerning their status, employment, or continued presence in the United States. This information is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice.
You May Be Interested: USCIS Toughens Green Card Applications: These Cases Will Face Greater Scrutiny
SOURCE: EFE / US Department of Homeland Security