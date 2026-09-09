TPS Ends for 170,000 Salvadorans After 25 Years: What Happens Now?

More than 170,000 Salvadorans are reaching the end of TPS, a protection that allowed them to live and work legally in the US for decades.

A congressional proposal seeks to extend that protection for 18 months, but it has not become law.

More than 170,000 Salvadorans will lose Temporary Protected Status (TPS) on September 9 after 25 years under a program established following the 2001 earthquakes, according to EFE.

The most recent official extension established this date as the deadline.

Why it matters: People who relied exclusively on TPS will lose their protection from deportation and the employment authorization connected to that benefit.

End of TPS Does Not Mean Automatic Deportation

ass=»wp-caption alignnone» style=»width: 1200px;» aria-describedby=»caption-attachment-1640572″>

TPS allows beneficiaries to remain in the United States, obtain employment authorization, and receive protection from removal while the designation remains in effect.

When the designation ends, those protections expire for people without another valid immigration basis.

What changes: A work permit based solely on TPS no longer provides employment authorization once it expires.

A work permit based solely on TPS no longer provides employment authorization once it expires. The limit: Losing TPS does not automatically result in immediate deportation.

The circumstances are not identical for every beneficiary.

DHS explains that when a TPS designation ends, a person may return to the immigration status held before receiving TPS, if that status remains valid, or retain another status obtained legally while protected.