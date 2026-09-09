USCIS Tightens Green Card Scrutiny: Which Cases Could Face More Review?

USCIS increases Green Card scrutiny

Form I-485 remains available

Form I-90 follows a different process

Obtaining a Green Card from within the United States could involve stricter review after USCIS ordered more rigorous use of discretion in certain Adjustment of Status applications.

The new guidance affects the review of Form I-485, which eligible individuals use to seek permanent residence without completing the immigration process at a US consulate abroad.

Policy memorandum PM-602-0199 does not eliminate Adjustment of Status or automatically require applicants with pending cases to leave the United States to complete the process.

However, USCIS emphasizes that approving an adjustment is a discretionary decision and that officers must evaluate both favorable and unfavorable factors before reaching a determination.

What Changes for Green Card Applicants Within the US?

The guidance states that Adjustment of Status was not intended to replace regular consular processing and directs officers to carefully examine each applicant’s individual circumstances.

Negative factors may include failing to comply with the conditions of admission, remaining in the country longer than authorized, or not leaving the United States when required.