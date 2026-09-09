Miami Ends Virtual Immigration Court Hearings: What Changes for Pending Cases?

Miami immigration court hearings

In-person appearances become essential

Failure to appear could affect a case

The Miami Immigration Court stopped holding virtual hearings on September 8, requiring many immigrants with pending cases to prepare to appear before a judge in person.

The measure affects people with open immigration proceedings, including asylum applicants, and comes as the court faces a massive case backlog.

Noticias Telemundo reported that the court has approximately 290,000 pending deportation and asylum cases, a workload that helps explain the long lines reported after the change.

The modification does not mean asylum applications will automatically be denied, but it changes a fundamental part of the process: how individuals must appear before the court.

Miami Immigration Court Hearings Move In Person

Previously, certain appearances could take place through Webex, eliminating the need for immigrants to travel physically to the courthouse.

Under the new system, anyone with a scheduled hearing must carefully confirm whether the appearance is in person and should not assume that a previously used online link remains valid.