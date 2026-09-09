Miami Ends Virtual Immigration Court Hearings: What Changes for Pending Cases?
Posted on09/09/26 at 16:51
- Miami immigration court hearings
- In-person appearances become essential
- Failure to appear could affect a case
The Miami Immigration Court stopped holding virtual hearings on September 8, requiring many immigrants with pending cases to prepare to appear before a judge in person.
The measure affects people with open immigration proceedings, including asylum applicants, and comes as the court faces a massive case backlog.
Noticias Telemundo reported that the court has approximately 290,000 pending deportation and asylum cases, a workload that helps explain the long lines reported after the change.
The modification does not mean asylum applications will automatically be denied, but it changes a fundamental part of the process: how individuals must appear before the court.
Miami Immigration Court Hearings Move In Person
Previously, certain appearances could take place through Webex, eliminating the need for immigrants to travel physically to the courthouse.
Under the new system, anyone with a scheduled hearing must carefully confirm whether the appearance is in person and should not assume that a previously used online link remains valid.
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The Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) warns that anyone uncertain whether a hearing will take place in person or online should contact the court handling the case.
The Miami Immigration Court is located at 333 S. Miami Avenue, Suite 700, and is generally open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on federal holidays or during other closures.
Missing an Immigration Hearing Can Have Serious Consequences
One of the greatest risks arises when someone fails to appear because they were unaware that the hearing’s format, date, or time had changed.
EOIR requires people in immigration proceedings to attend their hearings, and information about the next appointment is available through its automated system or by telephone.
Failure to appear could lead a judge to issue an in absentia removal order, although the specific consequences depend on the circumstances of each case and the requirements established by law.
The concern is particularly significant because of so-called “mega hearings,” sessions designed to handle numerous cases that attorneys consulted by Noticias Telemundo described as part of an effort to accelerate case processing.
What Immigrants With Pending Cases Should Review
The first step is to verify the hearing’s date, time, and location again, even if previous documentation indicated a virtual appearance.
EOIR’s automated information system allows people to check their next hearing, and the information is also available through the 1-800-898-7180 telephone line.
People required to appear in court should also account for the time needed to reach the building and pass through security, particularly because of the lines observed following the large-scale return to in-person hearings.
Anyone facing unexpected changes, questions about a hearing, or possible consequences for failing to appear should consult an immigration attorney or accredited representative, as every case may involve different circumstances and options, according to Telemundo, El Comercio, and Univisión.
This information is for journalistic and educational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Every immigration case is different; consult an immigration attorney or accredited representative before making decisions about your case.