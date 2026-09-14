Trump Rejects Slowing AI Development Despite Growing Warnings

President Donald Trump is prioritizing maintaining the US advantage over China even as political, business, and international warnings grow about the risks of advancing artificial intelligence (AI) without sufficient safeguards.

Trump rejected calls to slow AI development and defended the need for the United States to maintain its lead over China despite growing concerns about the technology’s risks.

Why it matters: The debate is no longer confined to Silicon Valley. It has reached Congress, concerns a majority of Americans, and is emerging as an issue in upcoming election campaigns.

Trump Puts the Race Against China Ahead of an AI Slowdown

“We can put safeguards in place, we can do this and that. But I think there are many negative forces raising the issue that shouldn’t be raising it,” Trump said in Ireland, according to EFE.

U.S. President Donald Trump calls voices asking to slow down AI development «negative forces,» an opinion expressed by tech giants as warnings about risks multiply #AFP pic.twitter.com/d0k7XijyIA — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) September 13, 2026

The president said the United States currently leads the technological competition with China and made his priority clear: “Whoever wins with AI, wins.”