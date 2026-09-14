Trump Rejects Slowing AI Development Despite Growing Warnings
Posted on09/14/26 at 11:00
President Donald Trump is prioritizing maintaining the US advantage over China even as political, business, and international warnings grow about the risks of advancing artificial intelligence (AI) without sufficient safeguards.
Trump rejected calls to slow AI development and defended the need for the United States to maintain its lead over China despite growing concerns about the technology’s risks.
- Why it matters: The debate is no longer confined to Silicon Valley. It has reached Congress, concerns a majority of Americans, and is emerging as an issue in upcoming election campaigns.
Trump Puts the Race Against China Ahead of an AI Slowdown
“We can put safeguards in place, we can do this and that. But I think there are many negative forces raising the issue that shouldn’t be raising it,” Trump said in Ireland, according to EFE.
U.S. President Donald Trump calls voices asking to slow down AI development «negative forces,» an opinion expressed by tech giants as warnings about risks multiply #AFP pic.twitter.com/d0k7XijyIA
— Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) September 13, 2026
The president said the United States currently leads the technological competition with China and made his priority clear: “Whoever wins with AI, wins.”
- The distinction: Trump did not rule out implementing safeguards, but he rejected slowing AI development because of the risk that the United States could lose its advantage over China.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, also rejected an emergency moratorium and called for meetings with companies in the sector.
Obama Wants to Make AI Regulation a Campaign Issue
Barack Obama took a different position, urging Democrats to make artificial intelligence regulation a central issue in their campaigns.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama asks party leaders to make regulating artificial intelligence (AI) a central issue in Democrats’ campaigns for legislative and upcoming presidential elections. https://t.co/A3Gz99mbN6 pic.twitter.com/KZywUQxh9d
— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 13, 2026
“This is something that is advancing very quickly in private hands, and if we don’t get on it, I think it can be dangerous,” the former president said, according to reports cited by EFE.
Obama also said anyone seeking the White House in 2028 should present a clear plan for addressing the technology’s risks.
- The fact: An NBC News poll cited by EFE found that 70% of Americans are more concerned than excited about AI.
UN and Technology Leaders Raise Warnings
Concerns extend beyond US politics. The United Nations warned that advances in artificial intelligence could put rights involving life, food, privacy, health, and security at risk.
Warnings are also increasing within the industry. Anthropic founder Dario Amodei called for development to proceed at a “slower pace,” while Sam Altman and Elon Musk have also expressed concerns.
Amodei cited threats including potential cyberattacks, bioterrorism, loss of control over AI systems, and economic disruption, although he rejected a complete ban on the technology.
- What’s next: House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced a meeting of House Democrats at which action on artificial intelligence will be a priority.
The debate leaves Washington facing a complex decision: how to establish safeguards that reduce AI-related risks without surrendering the technological advantage over China that Trump considers strategically important.
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