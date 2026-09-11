Trump’s $5,000 Check Promise Draws “Bribery” Accusations From Democrats

Trump’s $5,000 checks promise depends on Republicans retaining control of Congress in the November 3 elections.

The plan would cost approximately $1.2 trillion and require legislative action.

Donald Trump promised a $5,000 check to every eligible US adult if Republicans maintain control of the House and Senate, placing the so-called “Trump Dividend” at the center of the midterm campaign.

FactCheck.org confirmed that the president made the promise during the Republican convention in Dallas.

Why it matters: Democrats are calling the proposal “bribery,” while Trump’s allies defend it as an economic benefit that would be financed with tariff revenue.

Schumer Accuses Trump of Trying to “Bribe” Voters

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of trying to bribe American voters, according to The Center Square.

Senator Alex Padilla also criticized the proposal, arguing that taxes “are not a campaign fund” and that bribing citizens in exchange for their votes is illegal.

The distinction: “Bribery” is a political accusation made by Democrats, not a judicial finding about the proposal.

Federal law prohibits offering money in exchange for votes.

However, election experts consulted by The New York Times told FactCheck.org that a broad promise involving economic policy could be protected political speech.