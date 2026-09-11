Trump’s $5,000 Check Promise Draws “Bribery” Accusations From Democrats
Posted on09/11/26 at 18:34
Trump’s $5,000 checks promise depends on Republicans retaining control of Congress in the November 3 elections.
The plan would cost approximately $1.2 trillion and require legislative action.
Donald Trump promised a $5,000 check to every eligible US adult if Republicans maintain control of the House and Senate, placing the so-called “Trump Dividend” at the center of the midterm campaign.
FactCheck.org confirmed that the president made the promise during the Republican convention in Dallas.
- Why it matters: Democrats are calling the proposal “bribery,” while Trump’s allies defend it as an economic benefit that would be financed with tariff revenue.
Schumer Accuses Trump of Trying to “Bribe” Voters
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of trying to bribe American voters, according to The Center Square.
Senator Alex Padilla also criticized the proposal, arguing that taxes “are not a campaign fund” and that bribing citizens in exchange for their votes is illegal.
- The distinction: “Bribery” is a political accusation made by Democrats, not a judicial finding about the proposal.
Federal law prohibits offering money in exchange for votes.
However, election experts consulted by The New York Times told FactCheck.org that a broad promise involving economic policy could be protected political speech.
The $5,000 Checks Raise Another Question: Who Would Pay?
Trump suggested that revenue from his tariffs would finance the checks, although he did not present a detailed plan for implementing them during his speech.
FactCheck.org estimates that approximately 245 million US citizens are older than 18, meaning that providing $5,000 to each would cost about $1.2 trillion.
- The cost: The Center Square cites an estimate of approximately $1.3 trillion from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
Republican Senator Bernie Moreno announced that he would prepare legislation to authorize the “Trump Dividend” immediately after the election if the GOP retains control of Congress.
However, the proposal also faces criticism from conservatives.
The Hill reported that Republican Chip Roy questioned the spending, while former Representative Bob Good described the proposal as a scheme to buy votes.
Cost of Living Turns Trump’s Checks Into an Electoral Weapon
The promise comes as the economy and consumer prices occupy a central position in the campaign. The Center Square reported that 58% of voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy.
House Democratic Leader Katherine Clark portrayed the announcement as an attempt by the president to regain support amid economic dissatisfaction.
- The context: Consumer prices rose 3.4% year over year through July, while energy costs increased 14.7% and gasoline prices climbed 24.6%, according to BLS data cited by FactCheck.org.
Vice President JD Vance defended Trump’s checks proposal as a “dividend for American workers” that would be financed with tariff revenue.
However, the promise does not represent an approved payment or guarantee that Americans will receive $5,000. FactCheck.org notes that the plan would probably require congressional approval and that Trump’s previous check proposals did not materialize.
- What’s next: The election will take place on November 3. If Republicans retain control of Congress, Moreno says he will seek to begin the legislative process for the plan.
The controversy leaves a central question ahead of November 3: whether the proposed “Trump Dividend” will advance as a concrete economic policy or remain a campaign promise.
For now, the $5,000 payments are neither approved nor guaranteed, while Democrats and Republicans turn the proposal into another front in the battle for control of Congress.
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SOURCE: The Hill / The Center Square / FactCheck.org