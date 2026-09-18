Trump Predicts «Depression» if Democrats Win: What History Tells Us

Trump warned this week that a Democratic victory in Congress would sink the economy. The precedent from 2021-2022 shows inflation and high deficits, but also growth and employment.

President Donald Trump claimed during a political event in North Carolina that the United States would enter a «massive depression» if Democrats regain control of Congress.

Why it matters: The warning puts the economy at the center of the election debate, but recent precedent allows for separating documented risks from a prediction that did not occur under the last Democratic government.

Biden Had a Democratic Congress and the Economy Kept Growing

The closest precedent is from 2021 and 2022, when Joe Biden was in the White House and Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress.

That period was marked by the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and strong fiscal stimuli approved for households and businesses.

The fact: Real GDP grew 5.9% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The labor market also improved. Unemployment fell from 6.4% in January 2021 to 3.5% in December 2022, according to revised figures from the Department of Labor.

These indicators do not describe an economic depression, a term associated with an exceptionally deep and prolonged contraction of activity.