Economy and immigration mark concerns.

LULAC predicts higher Latino participation.

Iowa will vote on November 3.

The cost of living and Donald Trump’s migration policies are among the concerns of Latinos in Iowa ahead of the legislative elections.

Although they represent a minority of the state’s population, their participation could influence tight contests and help define the composition of Congress.

The elections will be held on November 3, 2026, according to the official calendar of the Iowa Secretary of State.

Trump will not be on the presidential ballot, but these elections will allow measuring support for candidates who defend or question his agenda.

LULAC Identifies Around 100,000 Latino Voters

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Joe Henry, LULAC’s political director in Iowa, explained to EFE that the organization has a base of approximately 100,000 Latino voters.

The figure corresponds to the universe identified by the association; it should not be confused with an official participation count for the upcoming elections.