Talarico questions massive Republican backing.

Musk funds groups supporting Paxton.

Texas disputes a crucial seat.

James Talarico, the Democratic candidate for the Texas Senate, accused Elon Musk of trying to “buy” the victory of Republican candidate Paxton.

The statement, made on October 17, puts the influence of big donors at the center of a disputed electoral contest.

Talarico linked the businessman’s financial support to his interests in Texas and argued that this intervention threatens the democratic system.

The accusation reflects the candidate’s political position; the reported funding does not, in itself, demonstrate an illegal purchase of the seat.

Musk’s $158 Million Came Through External Groups

The Democratic candidate for the Texas Senate says Elon Musk is trying to «buy» a seat in Congress Read the full story: https://t.co/Vis8Q1TMiu https://t.co/tX9g1ILk0e — Prensa Abierta (@prensaabiertapr) October 18, 2026



According to journalistic investigations based on federal electoral reports, Musk contributed $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a group that supports Republicans.

Subsequently, that organization transferred an equivalent amount to Texas PAC, which is dedicated to promoting Paxton against his Democratic opponent.

The path of the money is relevant: it involves resources channeled through external organizations rather than a direct donation to the candidate’s campaign.

The Texas Tribune documented that the intervention helped Republicans expand their advertising presence after months of Democratic advantage.