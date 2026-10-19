Talarico Accuses Musk of Trying to «Buy» Texas Senate Seat
Posted on 10/19/26 at 07:09
- Talarico questions massive Republican backing.
- Musk funds groups supporting Paxton.
- Texas disputes a crucial seat.
James Talarico, the Democratic candidate for the Texas Senate, accused Elon Musk of trying to “buy” the victory of Republican candidate Paxton.
The statement, made on October 17, puts the influence of big donors at the center of a disputed electoral contest.
Talarico linked the businessman’s financial support to his interests in Texas and argued that this intervention threatens the democratic system.
The accusation reflects the candidate’s political position; the reported funding does not, in itself, demonstrate an illegal purchase of the seat.
Musk’s $158 Million Came Through External Groups
The Democratic candidate for the Texas Senate says Elon Musk is trying to «buy» a seat in Congress
Read the full story: https://t.co/Vis8Q1TMiu https://t.co/tX9g1ILk0e
— Prensa Abierta (@prensaabiertapr) October 18, 2026
According to journalistic investigations based on federal electoral reports, Musk contributed $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a group that supports Republicans.
Subsequently, that organization transferred an equivalent amount to Texas PAC, which is dedicated to promoting Paxton against his Democratic opponent.
The path of the money is relevant: it involves resources channeled through external organizations rather than a direct donation to the candidate’s campaign.
The Texas Tribune documented that the intervention helped Republicans expand their advertising presence after months of Democratic advantage.
Millions in Advertising Intensify the Battle for Texas
The dispute between Talarico and Paxton is among the most heavily advertised senatorial races in the 2026 electoral cycle.
Axios reported that spending on television ads in the contest exceeded $500 million, citing data from AdImpact disseminated by CNN.
This volume corresponds to the advertising for the race and should not be attributed solely to the money spent directly by both candidates.
The ads accompany strategies to attract independents, mobilize supporters, and define the rival’s image before the elections. axios.com
SpaceX and Musk’s Interests Fuel the Clash
Musk maintains significant business operations in Texas, where SpaceX is developing Starship and conducting launches from the Boca Chica area.
The aerospace activity has raised environmental concerns related to coastal ecosystems, wildlife, and natural resources in the southern part of the state.
Talarico incorporated these concerns into his criticism to connect electoral funding with decisions on territory, water, and business development.
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However, the report does not credit an agreement between Musk and Paxton to exchange economic support for specific public decisions.
November Elections Put Congressional Control at Stake
Paxton, the attorney general of Texas and a Donald Trump backer, faces a Democrat seeking to break decades of Republican dominance.
The consulted reports describe a close competition, with a slight advantage for Talarico in different polling averages.
A Democratic victory would have national consequences by modifying the distribution of seats with which both parties dispute control of the Senate.
The election will be on November 3: all seats in the House of Representatives and approximately one-third of the Senate will be up for renewal.