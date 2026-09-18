2026 Midterm Election Polls Show Democrats Leading as Cost of Living Tops Voter Concerns

Marquette and Economist/YouGov 2026 midterm election polls show double-digit Democratic leads among likely voters, as independents also lean toward Democratic candidates.

Two recent national polls agree on a Democratic lead among likely voters: 54%-41% in Marquette and 51%-39% in Economist/YouGov.

Why it matters: Independents appear to be an important part of that difference, while inflation and the cost of living remain among Americans’ top concerns.

Independents Favor Democrats in 2026 Midterm Election Polls

Economist/YouGov found a particularly wide difference among independent likely voters: 54% support Democratic candidates and 27% support Republican candidates.

Party identification remains strong. About 90% of Democrats and Republicans who are likely to vote support their party’s candidate.

The data: Among all 2026 elections likely voters, Economist/YouGov records 51% for Democratic candidates versus 39% for Republicans.

Marquette presents an important nuance among independent registered voters who do not lean toward either party.

Within that group, 41% favor the Democratic candidate and 10% the Republican, while another 40% choose neither.