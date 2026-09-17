Trump Constitution Day Proclamation Targets Socialism, Communism and the Far Left
Posted on09/17/26 at 15:00
The proclamation for Constitution Week combines a call to teach civic rights with criticism of socialism, communism, and the way American history is presented.
President Donald Trump used Constitution Day to accuse communists and sectors of the «far left» of threatening values he considers fundamental to the United States.
- Why it matters: The proclamation turns a civic commemoration into a political message connecting the Constitution, the economy, education, and ideology.
Trump Links Socialism to Cost of Living in Constitution Day Proclamation
https://t.co/7mJrvjwxnQ
President Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Constitution Day, Citizenship Day, and Constitution Week 2026. https://t.co/7mJrvjwxnQ
— POTUS 47 Actions/Executive Orders (@47_Actions) September 16, 2026
Trump stated in the proclamation signed on September 16 that socialism and communism reduce opportunities and leave working families with fewer resources.
The president presented this assertion as a contrast to his defense of individual and economic freedom, but the document does not provide economic data to demonstrate this relationship.
- The stance: Trump claimed that these ideologies produce «poverty, persecution, and ruin» and do not make life more affordable. These are political assertions contained in Trump’s Constituion Day proclamation.
The message also accuses «communists and far-left radicals» of dividing communities and distorting the country’s history, again without identifying specific organizations.
Trump linked these criticisms to the previous administration, which he accused of using government power against citizens and allowing institutions to reshape the American historical narrative.
Schools Already Have a Federal Obligation
Trump asked teachers, school administrators, and state and local authorities to teach the rights and responsibilities of citizenship during Constitution Week.
This call does not create a new obligation for educational institutions that receive federal funds.
- The fact: Federal law already requires these institutions to conduct an annual educational program about the Constitution around September 17.
The Department of Education explains that Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the document on September 17, 1787.
The agency also clarifies that it does not direct or control the specific programs or curricula used to comply with this commemoration.
American History Enters the Dispute
The proclamation goes beyond constitutional education. Trump defended his administration’s efforts to change how federal institutions present certain aspects of national history.
The president said he seeks to eliminate what he called «divisive» ideology from institutions and museums, protect monuments, and promote a more favorable presentation of American historical figures.
- The dispute: The document presents this policy as a recovery of national history; this characterization reflects the White House’s position and does not constitute an independent conclusion.
The message comes as economic, educational, and ideological issues are part of the 2026 political debate.
The proclamation, however, does not demonstrate that its content responds to a specific electoral strategy.
Trump officially declared September 17 to 23, 2026, as Constitution Week, a tradition requested by Congress since 1956.
Thus, a commemoration focused on rights, citizenship, and limits on government power was also marked this year by political disputes over the economy, education, and the interpretation of American history.
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SOURCE: US Department of Education / The White House