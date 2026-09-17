Trump Constitution Day Proclamation Targets Socialism, Communism and the Far Left

The proclamation for Constitution Week combines a call to teach civic rights with criticism of socialism, communism, and the way American history is presented.

President Donald Trump used Constitution Day to accuse communists and sectors of the «far left» of threatening values he considers fundamental to the United States.

Why it matters: The proclamation turns a civic commemoration into a political message connecting the Constitution, the economy, education, and ideology.

Trump Links Socialism to Cost of Living in Constitution Day Proclamation

https://t.co/7mJrvjwxnQ

President Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Constitution Day, Citizenship Day, and Constitution Week 2026. https://t.co/7mJrvjwxnQ — POTUS 47 Actions/Executive Orders (@47_Actions) September 16, 2026

Trump stated in the proclamation signed on September 16 that socialism and communism reduce opportunities and leave working families with fewer resources.

The president presented this assertion as a contrast to his defense of individual and economic freedom, but the document does not provide economic data to demonstrate this relationship.

The stance: Trump claimed that these ideologies produce «poverty, persecution, and ruin» and do not make life more affordable. These are political assertions contained in Trump’s Constituion Day proclamation.

The message also accuses «communists and far-left radicals» of dividing communities and distorting the country’s history, again without identifying specific organizations.

Trump linked these criticisms to the previous administration, which he accused of using government power against citizens and allowing institutions to reshape the American historical narrative.