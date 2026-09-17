Trump Threatens EU Tariffs if Canada Deepens Ties With Europe

Donald Trump escalated trade tensions by threatening heavy tariffs against Europe if Canada moves forward with a new association status with the European Union.

The president called the possibility a «hostile act» and even suggested halting trade with Europe if the bloc deepens its ties with Ottawa.

The warning comes as Canada tries to diversify its economic and strategic relationships amid months of trade friction with the United States.

The dispute opens another transatlantic front, involving trade, defense, technology, and critical minerals, sectors considered strategic by Canada and the EU.

Trump Threatens Tariffs if Canada Deepens EU Ties

President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade with the European Union over its association plan with Canada. «I think it’s ridiculous… Canada has been a terrible trading partner… If I think it’s at all a hostile act, I’ll put very serious tariffs or stop… pic.twitter.com/fTRNg6QVBs — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 16, 2026

Why it matters: A new tariff escalation could affect U.S. trade with Europe and deepen existing economic tensions between Washington and Ottawa.

A new tariff escalation could affect U.S. trade with Europe and deepen existing economic tensions between Washington and Ottawa. The fact: Trump warned of «serious tariffs» and said he could suspend trade with Europe if Canada reaches an agreement.

Trump warned of «serious tariffs» and said he could suspend trade with Europe if Canada reaches an agreement. The process: The European proposal still needs to become a concrete mechanism before Canada can receive its new status.

The European proposal still needs to become a concrete mechanism before Canada can receive its new status. What can be done: Companies and consumers can follow the negotiations because any future tariff measures could alter costs, supply chains, and international trade.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen opened the door this Wednesday to making Canada the EU’s first «associate member».