Trump Threatens EU Tariffs if Canada Deepens Ties With Europe
Posted on09/17/26 at 06:00
Donald Trump escalated trade tensions by threatening heavy tariffs against Europe if Canada moves forward with a new association status with the European Union.
The president called the possibility a «hostile act» and even suggested halting trade with Europe if the bloc deepens its ties with Ottawa.
The warning comes as Canada tries to diversify its economic and strategic relationships amid months of trade friction with the United States.
The dispute opens another transatlantic front, involving trade, defense, technology, and critical minerals, sectors considered strategic by Canada and the EU.
Trump Threatens Tariffs if Canada Deepens EU Ties
President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade with the European Union over its association plan with Canada.
«I think it’s ridiculous… Canada has been a terrible trading partner… If I think it’s at all a hostile act, I’ll put very serious tariffs or stop… pic.twitter.com/fTRNg6QVBs
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 16, 2026
- Why it matters: A new tariff escalation could affect U.S. trade with Europe and deepen existing economic tensions between Washington and Ottawa.
- The fact: Trump warned of «serious tariffs» and said he could suspend trade with Europe if Canada reaches an agreement.
- The process: The European proposal still needs to become a concrete mechanism before Canada can receive its new status.
- What can be done: Companies and consumers can follow the negotiations because any future tariff measures could alter costs, supply chains, and international trade.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen opened the door this Wednesday to making Canada the EU’s first «associate member».
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Her proposal involves taking the relationship beyond the CETA trade agreement and building a deeper alliance in strategic sectors.
Among the areas mentioned are defense, artificial intelligence, energy, critical minerals, cybersecurity, technology, and economic security.
Canada is already participating in SAFE, the European defense acquisition initiative, becoming the first non-European country to join the program in February.
Is Canada Really Seeking to Become an EU Member?
Trump threatens Europe with tariffs over Canada ties
U.S. President Donald Trump called the proposal to make Canada an EU associate member «laughable».
The president warned that he would impose severe tariffs or… pic.twitter.com/vGqB2M4HwF
— NX Noticias (@NXNoticias) September 16, 2026
The Canada-Europe Rapprochement does not mean that Canada is currently in the process of becoming a full member of the European Union.
The government of Mark Carney speaks of a special and more ambitious alliance that expands economic and strategic cooperation between the two sides.
Von der Leyen went further by publicly proposing to work on opening the door to a new category of «associate member» for Canada.
The proposal still requires political and legal definitions, as it would involve designing a new formula within the institutional relationship between Canada and the EU.
Canada-Europe Rapprochement Gains Support
The economic relationship is already significant: the EU was Canada’s second-largest trading partner in goods and services in 2025.
Bilateral trade reached approximately 178 billion Canadian dollars that year, according to data released by the Canadian government.
Additionally, a national survey by Abacus Data found that 81% of Canadians support greater integration with Europe without formally joining the EU.
Another 80% supported deepening strategic cooperation in foreign policy, defense, and the economy, showing broad support for the rapprochement driven by Ottawa.