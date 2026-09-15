US Confirms Space Weapons Deployment as China and Russia Respond
Posted on09/15/26 at 17:12
The US government has acknowledged for the first time that it has deployed “space control” weapons, but it has not revealed what the systems are or what they can do.
The United States confirmed that the Space Force has weapons deployed in orbit capable of protecting US forces from hostile actions, according to EFE and the Department of the Air Force.
- Why it matters: Washington has publicly acknowledged a military capability it had not previously disclosed, sending a potential deterrent message as China and Russia develop their own space technologies.
US Confirms Space Weapons but Conceals Their Capabilities
US Confirms Space Weapons
The United States has recognized for the first time that the US Space Force has deployed «space control» weapons in orbit, capable of defending against «hostile actions by adversaries». https://t.co/KNYxL8kz3M (rml)
— DW Español (@dw_espanol) September 15, 2026
Air Force Secretary Troy Meink made the acknowledgment during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference held September 14 in Maryland.
“The United States has space control weapons in orbit capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile actions by adversaries,” Meink said.
The Department of the Air Force later confirmed that this marked the first time a US official had publicly acknowledged the deployment.
- What remains secret: Washington has not disclosed what type of weapons are involved, how many are operational, their range, when they were deployed, or which targets they could be used against.
The term “space weapons” does not necessarily mean that the United States has missiles orbiting Earth.
CNBC, citing expert Juliana Suess, explained that such capabilities could range from reversible interference, such as signal jamming, to systems capable of causing permanent damage.
China and Russia Respond to the Deterrent Message
China and Russia Call for Avoiding Space Militarization
China and Russia asked on Tuesday to avoid the militarization of space after the US Space Force confirmed for the first time the deployment of space control weapons in orbit.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that Beijing opposes turning space into a battlefield and urged the US to stop expanding its military deployment in space.
«We urge the US side to stop expanding its military deployment in space and to take concrete actions to safeguard global strategic stability,» Guo said, without specifying whether China has such weapons in orbit.
Russia also reacted to the announcement. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov stated that Moscow believes space should remain free of armament and called for continued international efforts to achieve its demilitarization.
«We believe that space should be free of any weapons,» Peskov said.
Photo: Reuters
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Meink justified the modernization effort by pointing to the speed at which US adversaries are developing new military capabilities, including space technologies, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems.
Although he did not attribute the announcement exclusively to China or Russia, both countries are central to the competition for military dominance in space.
- The signal: Victoria Samson of the Secure World Foundation told CNBC that the disclosure may be intended to make adversaries “think twice” before interfering with US space systems.
Samson also warned that publicly acknowledging the weapons could have a destabilizing effect.
The question now is whether China and Russia will respond by publicly revealing capabilities they have previously kept secret.
The announcement came only weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.
However, the cited sources do not establish that the electoral calendar influenced the timing of the disclosure.
US Prepares Interceptors and New Satellite Constellations
The strategy extends beyond the weapons Washington says it has already deployed in orbit. Meink announced progress on several systems intended to expand US military capabilities in space.
Among them is the Space-Based Interceptor program, which progressed from an initial contract to flight-ready hardware in less than a year.
- What’s next: The United States will begin launching its Air Moving Target Indication constellation this month, a system designed to detect and track moving targets from space.
The Air Force also plans to deploy hundreds of autonomous aircraft and additional military systems by 2032 as part of a broader transformation of its capabilities.
But the disclosure leaves the central question unanswered: What can the weapons the US says it has deployed in space actually do?
Washington has confirmed their existence while keeping nearly all the information needed to evaluate their true capabilities classified.
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SOURCE: CNBC / EFE / Air Reserve Personnel Center