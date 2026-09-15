US Confirms Space Weapons Deployment as China and Russia Respond

The US government has acknowledged for the first time that it has deployed “space control” weapons, but it has not revealed what the systems are or what they can do.

The United States confirmed that the Space Force has weapons deployed in orbit capable of protecting US forces from hostile actions, according to EFE and the Department of the Air Force.

Why it matters: Washington has publicly acknowledged a military capability it had not previously disclosed, sending a potential deterrent message as China and Russia develop their own space technologies.

US Confirms Space Weapons but Conceals Their Capabilities

US Confirms Space Weapons The United States has recognized for the first time that the US Space Force has deployed «space control» weapons in orbit, capable of defending against «hostile actions by adversaries». https://t.co/KNYxL8kz3M (rml) — DW Español (@dw_espanol) September 15, 2026

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink made the acknowledgment during the Air, Space & Cyber Conference held September 14 in Maryland.

“The United States has space control weapons in orbit capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile actions by adversaries,” Meink said.

The Department of the Air Force later confirmed that this marked the first time a US official had publicly acknowledged the deployment.

What remains secret: Washington has not disclosed what type of weapons are involved, how many are operational, their range, when they were deployed, or which targets they could be used against.

The term “space weapons” does not necessarily mean that the United States has missiles orbiting Earth.

CNBC, citing expert Juliana Suess, explained that such capabilities could range from reversible interference, such as signal jamming, to systems capable of causing permanent damage.