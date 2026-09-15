New York Leads 22 States and DC Against Trump Public Charge Rule

The coalition is seeking to halt the Trump administration’s new public charge rule before it takes effect, arguing that it would expand what immigration officials may consider when evaluating certain applications.

New York is leading a coalition of 21 other states and Washington, DC, in a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration’s new public charge immigration rule.

Why it matters: The policy could affect certain applications for permanent residence or admission to the United States, while states fear that families will stop using public benefits because of concerns about immigration consequences.

Public Charge Rule Expands What Immigration Officials Can Consider

States sue Trump administration to block a new DHS rule that would make it harder for some immigrants to get green cards. https://t.co/RquzrKdHHo https://t.co/z1eam8xue5 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 14, 2026

The public charge test is an immigration criterion used to assess whether a person is likely to depend primarily on the government for support.

The new Department of Homeland Security rule is scheduled to take effect September 18 and would replace regulations adopted in 2022.

Under the 2022 rules, the evaluation was generally limited to certain cash assistance intended to maintain income and government-funded long-term institutionalization.

The Trump administration’s policy would permit officials to consider a broader range of public benefits when evaluating the circumstances of certain applicants.

What would change: According to the lawsuit, benefits involving food assistance, healthcare coverage, and school meals could be considered.

According to the lawsuit, benefits involving food assistance, healthcare coverage, and school meals could be considered. The limit: Receiving public benefits would not automatically result in the rejection of an immigration application; it would be one factor in a broader assessment.

The administration argues that the change restores the principle of immigrant self-sufficiency and protects public resources.