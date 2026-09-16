Trump Says Iran Wants Peace “At All Costs,” but Tehran Sets Conditions

President Donald Trump is again opening the door to an agreement that could end the war, but Iran says it will not negotiate until Washington meets its conditions.

Trump said he is willing to negotiate an end to the conflict with Iran and claimed that Tehran wants an agreement “quickly and at all costs.” Iran responded that talks would not begin without prior concessions, according to EFE.

Why it matters: The possibility of renewed diplomacy comes after more than six months of war, with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continuing to affect energy markets and place upward pressure on prices.

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Trump Offers to Negotiate, but Iran Rejects His Account

“The decadent nation of Iran wants to reach an agreement, quickly and at all costs,” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social.

Trump added that he would decide whether the United States enters negotiations with Iran and said Washington remains open to that possibility.

Tehran offered a different account. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tuesday that the United States must first meet Iran’s demands.

The difference: “There will be no negotiations until Iran’s conditions are met. Period!” Rezaei said, according to EFE.

The Iranian official also questioned what he described as Trump’s “contradictory signals” regarding potential negotiations.