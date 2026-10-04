The president again linked the so-called «Trump Dividend» to a Republican victory in both chambers, although the payment still faces fiscal and legislative obstacles.

Donald Trump reiterated on Saturday that he would give $5,000 to each adult American citizen if Republicans retain the House and Senate on November 3.

– Why it matters: The check could cost around $1.2 trillion, and there is still no approved law authorizing the payment.

Trump’s $5,000 Checks: Who Could Receive Them?

🇺🇸 Donald Trump promises to give $5,000 to all adult American citizens if the Republican Party wins the House of Representatives and the Senate in the elections. pic.twitter.com/ghQtUgdboz — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) October 3, 2026

Trump released several campaign videos on Truth Social where he asked voters to vote for Republican candidates as if his own name were on the ballot.

“If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I will give each adult citizen $5,000,” Trump said, according to EFE.

The president had previously dubbed the proposal the “Trump Dividend” and claimed that revenue generated by his tariffs would finance the payments.

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– The fact: FactCheck.org estimates that the program would cost approximately $1.2 trillion and that current tariffs would not generate that amount quickly.

Trump also stated that a Democratic victory would lead to an economic depression comparable to that of 1929. This statement constitutes a political prediction by the president, not a confirmed economic scenario.