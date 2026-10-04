Trump Reiterates $5,000 Pledge to Adults if Republicans Win in November
Posted on 10/03/26 at 22:54
The president again linked the so-called «Trump Dividend» to a Republican victory in both chambers, although the payment still faces fiscal and legislative obstacles.
Donald Trump reiterated on Saturday that he would give $5,000 to each adult American citizen if Republicans retain the House and Senate on November 3.
– Why it matters: The check could cost around $1.2 trillion, and there is still no approved law authorizing the payment.
Trump’s $5,000 Checks: Who Could Receive Them?
🇺🇸 Donald Trump promises to give $5,000 to all adult American citizens if the Republican Party wins the House of Representatives and the Senate in the elections. pic.twitter.com/ghQtUgdboz
— Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) October 3, 2026
Trump released several campaign videos on Truth Social where he asked voters to vote for Republican candidates as if his own name were on the ballot.
“If Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, I will give each adult citizen $5,000,” Trump said, according to EFE.
The president had previously dubbed the proposal the “Trump Dividend” and claimed that revenue generated by his tariffs would finance the payments.
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– The fact: FactCheck.org estimates that the program would cost approximately $1.2 trillion and that current tariffs would not generate that amount quickly.
Trump also stated that a Democratic victory would lead to an economic depression comparable to that of 1929. This statement constitutes a political prediction by the president, not a confirmed economic scenario.
Tariffs Would Not Immediately Cover the Checks
President Donald Trump reiterated on Saturday his promise to deliver “checks” of $5,000 to adult Americans if Republicans win the November legislative elections. He also announced a subsidy of $100 for 20 million retirees, coming from a fund… pic.twitter.com/KW2NMWFz62
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 3, 2026
Trump acknowledged that delivering the payments would have a cost close to $1 trillion and argued that new investments would offset the fiscal impact.
The president has cited around $21 trillion in investments, but independent analyses have found that the available announcements and commitments do not support that figure.
The Tax Foundation estimates that giving $5,000 to about 250 million adults would cost nearly $1.25 trillion.
Existing limits: The organization estimates that it will generate around $125 billion in net revenue from new tariffs in 2027, approximately one-tenth of the dividend cost.
Additionally, a federal payment of this magnitude would have to overcome significant budgetary and legislative obstacles before reaching Americans’ bank accounts.
Trump Announces $90 for Millions of Medicare Beneficiaries
In parallel, the administration announced a one-time payment of $90 for over 20 million eligible Medicare Part B beneficiaries.
The money will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, to which Congress allocated $2 billion for improvements related to the Medicare program.
Most eligible beneficiaries will receive the deposit around October 8; others will receive a check from the Department of the Treasury later.
– What’s next: The $90 Medicare payments have already been announced by the administration, while the $5,000 remains a promise conditioned on the electoral outcome and without an approved funding mechanism.
The distinction will be key before November 3: the elections will decide control of Congress, while Trump is not on the presidential ballot.