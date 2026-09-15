Trump and Vance Hit the Campaign Trail Amid Tough Battle for Congress

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are launching a new phase of the Republican campaign for the 2026 midterm elections this week, with visits to states where the party faces increasingly competitive races.

The trips come after the Republican convention in Dallas, where Trump and Vance sought to mobilize voters ahead of elections that will determine control of Congress.

Now, attention is shifting directly to some of the contests that most concern the Republican Party.

Trump Heads to North Carolina

Trump is scheduled to visit North Carolina on Wednesday to support Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, former chairman of the Republican National Committee.

Whatley is facing off against former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper in one of the Senate races generating the most national attention.

Recent polls have shown Cooper ahead of Whatley, although the campaign is ongoing and North Carolina has a history of very close elections.

The state represents a particularly important scenario for Republicans: Trump won there in the 2024 presidential election, but the current electoral landscape has forced the party to devote more resources to the Senate race.