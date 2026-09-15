Trump and Vance Hit the Campaign Trail Amid Tough Battle for Congress
Posted on09/15/26 at 11:06
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are launching a new phase of the Republican campaign for the 2026 midterm elections this week, with visits to states where the party faces increasingly competitive races.
The trips come after the Republican convention in Dallas, where Trump and Vance sought to mobilize voters ahead of elections that will determine control of Congress.
Now, attention is shifting directly to some of the contests that most concern the Republican Party.
Trump Heads to North Carolina
Trump is scheduled to visit North Carolina on Wednesday to support Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, former chairman of the Republican National Committee.
Whatley is facing off against former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper in one of the Senate races generating the most national attention.
Recent polls have shown Cooper ahead of Whatley, although the campaign is ongoing and North Carolina has a history of very close elections.
The state represents a particularly important scenario for Republicans: Trump won there in the 2024 presidential election, but the current electoral landscape has forced the party to devote more resources to the Senate race.
JD Vance Hits the Campaign Trail in Kansas
Vice President JD Vance, for his part, is traveling to Kansas to support Republican Senator Roger Marshall.
The attention that contest is receiving is significant due to the state’s electoral history.
Republicans have not lost a U.S. Senate election in Kansas since 1932, and Trump won the state by a wide margin in 2024.
However, Republican strategists have been closely following the race after internal polls showed a narrower-than-usual difference for an incumbent Republican candidate.
Marshall is seeking re-election against Democrat Adam Hamilton.
Trump to Increase Campaign Travel
Trump and Vance plan to increase their public appearances as the November elections approach.
The president’s political team has prepared a travel schedule to support Republican candidates in some of the key Senate and House contests.
Trump has also begun to authorize increased spending by political groups linked to his movement to support Republican candidates.
Since Labor Day, a super PAC led by allies of the president has allocated tens of millions of dollars to states and districts considered crucial for determining control of Congress.
The Economy Takes Center Stage
The cost of living and the economic situation have become some of the main issues used by candidates during the campaign.
In North Carolina, Cooper has focused part of his attacks against Whatley on rising prices and inflation.
Kansas presents other particular challenges.
Farmers and ranchers have expressed concern over some of the Trump administration’s trade and economic policies, including the consequences of trade tensions with China and proposals related to meat imports.
Republicans and Democrats Battle for Congress
The midterm elections will define control of the House of Representatives and the Senate for the last two years of the current presidential term.
Both Republicans and Democrats are allocating significant amounts of money to the most competitive races.
The direct involvement of Trump and Vance shows the importance the White House is giving to these elections, as the campaign enters its decisive weeks before Americans go to the polls in November.
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