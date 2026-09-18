Ohio Defines Mail-in Voting Rules After Supreme Court Decision
Posted on09/18/26 at 15:26
- Ballots start going out September 18
- Registration closes October 5
- Early voting begins October 6
According to cleveland, Ohio is entering the final stretch of the 2026 elections with defined rules for mail-in voting, after the US Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to impose new restrictions on mail-in ballots before the November elections.
The decision allows states to continue using their established procedures for processing mail-in ballots, clearing up some of the uncertainty faced by election officials as the voting process is about to begin.
In Ohio, the first absentee ballots will be sent to military personnel and citizens living abroad starting Friday, September 18, while mailing for other eligible voters will begin on October 6.
The calendar also sets October 5 as the last day to register to vote in the November 3 general election, a particularly important date for new voters and residents who need to update their registration.
Mail-in Voting in Ohio: The Deadline Voters Must Watch
A Supreme Court decision means Ohio’s existing mail-voting rules will remain in place for November. Military and overseas ballots start going out Friday, early voting and other absentee voting begin Oct. 6, and registration closes Oct. 5. pic.twitter.com/1UGOZffLNu
— clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 17, 2026
One of the changes that may cause the most confusion this year is the return of the ballot: for regular voters, it is no longer enough to mail it before the election, as it must arrive at the corresponding election board before 7:30 p.m. on November 3.
The modification stems from the implementation of SB 293, which changed the rules for absentee ballots received after the polls close; those received after 7:30 p.m. will not be counted under the rule applicable to regular ballots.
To obtain an absentee ballot, a registered voter can complete and print an application, sign it, and mail it to their county election board, or request that the office send them the corresponding form. Ohio does not require justification for why someone wants to vote absentee.
Absentee ballot applications must be received by election boards no later than 8:30 p.m. on October 27; however, officials recommend processing the application in advance to have sufficient time to receive and return the ballot.
Early Voting in Ohio Begins October 6
Residents who prefer to vote in person before November 3 can do so starting October 6 at their respective county’s early voting centers, the same day that mail-in absentee voting officially begins for voters who are not in the military or living abroad.
The state calendar includes weekday hours and additional days during the two Saturdays and the Sunday before the election, with the goal of expanding opportunities to cast a vote before election day.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Two polls show a Democratic advantage: cost of living concerns voters
To vote early in person, you must comply with Ohio’s existing identification rules, while those using an absentee ballot must provide the requested identification information and follow the instructions included with their ballot.
Voters can also check the status of their ballot after requesting it, a useful tool for confirming its processing and reducing the risk of discovering problems with the mailed vote too late.
What Ohio Voters Must Know Before November
Regular mail-in ballots must be in the possession of the election board before 7:30 p.m. on November 3; mailing them before that date does not guarantee they will be counted.
Absentee voting for military personnel and citizens abroad begins on September 18; it starts on October 6 for the rest of eligible voters.
The voter must request the ballot, provide the required identification, complete the vote following the instructions, and return it within the established deadline.
Reviewing your registration, requesting the ballot in advance, tracking its status, and avoiding waiting until the last days to mail it can reduce problems derived from postal delays.