Ohio Defines Mail-in Voting Rules After Supreme Court Decision

Ballots start going out September 18

Registration closes October 5

Early voting begins October 6

According to cleveland, Ohio is entering the final stretch of the 2026 elections with defined rules for mail-in voting, after the US Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to impose new restrictions on mail-in ballots before the November elections.

The decision allows states to continue using their established procedures for processing mail-in ballots, clearing up some of the uncertainty faced by election officials as the voting process is about to begin.

In Ohio, the first absentee ballots will be sent to military personnel and citizens living abroad starting Friday, September 18, while mailing for other eligible voters will begin on October 6.

The calendar also sets October 5 as the last day to register to vote in the November 3 general election, a particularly important date for new voters and residents who need to update their registration.

Mail-in Voting in Ohio: The Deadline Voters Must Watch

A Supreme Court decision means Ohio’s existing mail-voting rules will remain in place for November. Military and overseas ballots start going out Friday, early voting and other absentee voting begin Oct. 6, and registration closes Oct. 5. pic.twitter.com/1UGOZffLNu — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 17, 2026



One of the changes that may cause the most confusion this year is the return of the ballot: for regular voters, it is no longer enough to mail it before the election, as it must arrive at the corresponding election board before 7:30 p.m. on November 3.

The modification stems from the implementation of SB 293, which changed the rules for absentee ballots received after the polls close; those received after 7:30 p.m. will not be counted under the rule applicable to regular ballots.