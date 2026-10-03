USCIS is preparing a significant fee increase for the EB-5 program, which foreign investors use to seek permanent residence through investment.

The new fees will take effect on November 30, 2026, and will apply to applications postmarked on or after that date.

The I-526 petition for standalone investors will increase from $3,675 to $7,615, a rise of more than 100% compared with the current fee.

For the initial I-526E petition, used by investors associated with regional centers, the new fee will be $7,850, compared with the current $3,675.

Why it matters: Applying for permanent residence through EB-5 will become considerably more expensive.

The fact: Some fees will more than double.

The process: The new charges take effect on November 30.

What you can do: Review official fees and requirements before submitting documents.

USCIS Raises EB-5 Fees for Green Card

The increase does not change the amount of capital a person must invest to meet the program’s financial requirements.

Currently, the minimum investment is $1.05 million, although it can be reduced to $800,000 for qualifying projects in certain areas or infrastructure.