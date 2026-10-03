USCIS Raises EB-5 Green Card Filing Fees Starting November 30
Posted on 10/03/26 at 06:00
USCIS is preparing a significant fee increase for the EB-5 program, which foreign investors use to seek permanent residence through investment.
The new fees will take effect on November 30, 2026, and will apply to applications postmarked on or after that date.
The I-526 petition for standalone investors will increase from $3,675 to $7,615, a rise of more than 100% compared with the current fee.
For the initial I-526E petition, used by investors associated with regional centers, the new fee will be $7,850, compared with the current $3,675.
- Why it matters: Applying for permanent residence through EB-5 will become considerably more expensive.
- The fact: Some fees will more than double.
- The process: The new charges take effect on November 30.
- What you can do: Review official fees and requirements before submitting documents.
USCIS Raises EB-5 Fees for Green Card
The increase does not change the amount of capital a person must invest to meet the program’s financial requirements.
Currently, the minimum investment is $1.05 million, although it can be reduced to $800,000 for qualifying projects in certain areas or infrastructure.
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The project must create at least 10 full-time jobs, one of the central requirements for qualifying under this immigration category.
USCIS will also increase the fee for Form I-829 from $3,750 to $5,000, which is used to request the removal of conditions on permanent residence.
Regional Centers Will Also Face Significant Changes
The increases will be even greater for certain procedures involving regional centers and participating projects within the EB-5 system.
An initial I-956 application for regional center designation will carry a fee of $44,115, compared with the current $17,795.
Form I-956F, related to approval of investments in commercial enterprises, will also increase from $17,795 to $42,675.
By contrast, some procedures will become less expensive: the annual I-956G filing will decrease from $3,035 to $2,165, according to the table published by DHS.
Why Did USCIS Decide to Increase EB-5 Costs?
The government says the new fees reflect the cost study required under the 2022 EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act.
DHS calculates that the existing forms affected by the rule will see a weighted average increase of approximately 70.7%.
The revenue will fund adjudications, program administration, audits, and compliance activities, as well as safeguards intended to protect the integrity of the system.
USCIS also conducts investigations, background checks, site visits, and inspections to verify eligibility and detect potential irregularities involving projects and investments.