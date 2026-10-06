Federal Judge Blocks Trump Immigration Fines of Up to $998 a Day
Posted on 10/06/26 at 13:30
- Federal judge blocks Trump’s immigration fines.
- Fines reached $998 daily.
- Debts totaled up to $1.8 million.
A federal judge has blocked Trump‘s immigration fines. A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked the procedure used by the Trump administration to impose fines of up to $998 per day on immigrants who remain in the country despite final deportation orders, penalties that in some cases have accumulated to as much as $1.8 million.
U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. in Boston ordered a halt to the federal regulation governing the fines and to penalties issued under that procedure after July 27, 2025, while the litigation continues.
«This means that the government cannot enforce these fines while the case is ongoing,» the Legal Aid Society said in a statement. The organization represents the plaintiffs along with other legal services groups.
O’Toole found that the plaintiffs are likely to show that the regulation used to impose the penalties is unlawful.
Among other concerns, the judge questioned whether the government had adequately considered the individual circumstances of those affected and concluded that collecting the fines could push the plaintiffs into bankruptcy.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Immigration Fines: Up to $1.8 Million in Debt
The lawsuit, filed in November 2025, challenges a policy that, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data, has affected more than 100,000 people nationwide and generated approximately $84 billion in fines since Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025.
The penalties can reach $998 per day for failing to comply with a final deportation or removal order and, in some cases, have accumulated into debts of hundreds of thousands of dollars, reaching as high as $1.8 million.
According to the Legal Aid Society, the fines have been imposed on people who are legally seeking some form of immigration relief, such as adjustment of status, who comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) supervision orders, or who say they cannot safely return to their countries of origin.
Very Costly Penalties
The plaintiffs, Maria L. of Massachusetts and Nancy M. of Florida, faced penalties of hundreds of thousands of dollars and up to $1.8 million, respectively, despite maintaining contact with immigration authorities and pursuing available legal procedures.
«Both plaintiffs have remained in the country to seek immigration relief that would allow them to obtain legal status,» the organization said in its statement.
One of them, it added, later obtained an immigrant visa and was admitted as a lawful permanent resident.
The Trump administration resumed enforcement of a provision of immigration law in early 2025 that allows civil fines to be imposed on certain immigrants who do not leave the United States after receiving a deportation or voluntary departure order.
A Victory for Immigrants
In June 2025, DHS and the Department of Justice also changed the process for imposing and appealing these penalties, among other modifications, eliminating the requirement for prior notice of an intent to fine and shortening the deadline to appeal the penalties.
«This ruling represents a crucial victory for immigrant families who were illegally threatened with financial ruin,» Legal Aid said.