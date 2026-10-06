Federal judge blocks Trump’s immigration fines.

Fines reached $998 daily.

Debts totaled up to $1.8 million.

A federal judge has blocked Trump‘s immigration fines. A federal judge in Massachusetts blocked the procedure used by the Trump administration to impose fines of up to $998 per day on immigrants who remain in the country despite final deportation orders, penalties that in some cases have accumulated to as much as $1.8 million.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. in Boston ordered a halt to the federal regulation governing the fines and to penalties issued under that procedure after July 27, 2025, while the litigation continues.

«This means that the government cannot enforce these fines while the case is ongoing,» the Legal Aid Society said in a statement. The organization represents the plaintiffs along with other legal services groups.

O’Toole found that the plaintiffs are likely to show that the regulation used to impose the penalties is unlawful.

Among other concerns, the judge questioned whether the government had adequately considered the individual circumstances of those affected and concluded that collecting the fines could push the plaintiffs into bankruptcy.