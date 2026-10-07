The Supreme Court's October 5 ruling affects Venezuelan immigrants' work permits and potential deportation risk.

Supreme Court orders ruling on TPS for Venezuelans to be reconsidered.

Work permits require individual review.

Pending asylum does not grant immigration status. The Supreme Court overturned a favorable ruling for TPS beneficiaries on October 5 and ordered the case to be reconsidered by the Ninth Circuit. The decision represents a legal setback for Venezuelans seeking to block the government’s actions involving Temporary Protected Status. The appeals court must reconsider its ruling in light of Mullin v. Doe, a June precedent specifically cited in the Supreme Court’s order. The decision does not establish a new expiration date for all immigration documents or definitively resolve every individual’s situation. Immigrants’ Work Permits: What Venezuelans Should Review 🚨🇺🇲🇻🇪 BREAKING The Supreme Court makes a significant decision about TPS for Venezuela. Share and save this video. #immigration #immigrants #lawyer #venezuela🇻🇪 #venezuela https://t.co/qgwVq2beiD — John R. De La Vega, P.A. (@johndelavegalaw) October 5, 2026 The immediate concern involves employment authorization: having previously held TPS does not guarantee that a person still has valid authorization to work in the United States.

USCIS information previously recognized validity through October 2, 2026, for certain documents issued no later than February 5, 2025. That deadline has already passed. However, it would also be incorrect to conclude that every work permit held by a Venezuelan citizen became invalid because of this order. Each worker must verify the category of their employment authorization, any applicable extensions, and whether they have a work permit based on a benefit other than TPS. Pending Asylum: Why It Does Not Equal Immigration Status A pending asylum application and a granted immigration status are different situations. Confusing the two can lead to misunderstandings about what protections are actually available. Armando Olmedo, an attorney cited by N+ Univisión in the source text, warned that filing an application does not by itself grant immigration status. A pending asylum case may allow a person to request work authorization under specific requirements, but that authorization must be evaluated separately from TPS-related documentation. It is also important to identify which authority is handling the case and whether any court orders or immigration decisions affect the applicant. TPS and Deportation Risk: Individual Circumstances Matter