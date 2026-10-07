ICE Raids in Kansas: Farmers Denounce Losses, Families Live in Fear
Posted on 10/07/26 at 10:40
- ICE reports 104 people arrested.
- Farmers denounce delays and losses.
- Schools ask to update family contacts.
ICE operations in southwestern Kansas have had consequences beyond detention centers: changes in employment, community fear, and concerns about childcare.
Dodge City, Liberal, and Garden City are home to four large meatpacking plants that employ over 10,000 residents, many of whom are immigrants.
In Liberal, National Beef informed its employees about changes in entry schedules after the start of immigration actions.
The controversy pits two priorities against each other: enforcing immigration laws and maintaining the stability of communities whose economic activity depends on immigrant workers immigrant workers.
Meat Industry Denounces Delays and Million-Dollar Losses
Cattle associations in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas denounced delays in the transfer of thousands of animals, million-dollar losses, and additional expenses.
Their statement on September 24 reported work interruptions at feedlots, dairies, processing plants, grain companies, and transportation services.
Producers argue that fear also affects employees with legal documentation, extending the consequences beyond those detained.
The organizations warned of possible increases in meat prices. This forecast does not show how much consumers will pay or when it will happen.
Dodge City Schools Respond to Family Fear
The Dodge City school district asked to update emergency contacts and notify if other people would need to pick up students.
It also requested to be informed when a minor would be left without someone to care for them, in case family members had been detained.
The measure shows how immigration operations can alter basic responsibilities: taking children to school, picking them up, and ensuring care at home.
Local authorities interviewed by Kansas News Service described fear among residents who avoided going out, a reaction that affects work and daily activities.
ICE Reports 104 Arrests and Defends Operation
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas reported that the operation took place from September 22 to 24 and resulted in 104 arrests.
U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser defended the actions as targeted operations against people with criminal records and rejected accusations of arbitrary interventions.
The updated statement included five examples of people previously detained by ICE, according to DHS; it did not publish a detailed breakdown of the 104 arrests.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Supreme Court modifies the course of TPS for Venezuelans: keys to work and immigration protection
The absence of this information does not allow us to conclude that the other 99 people lacked a criminal record, nor that the five examples necessarily belonged to the announced operation.
Families and Producers Ask for Information and Coordination
Farmers requested orderly actions, transparency, respect for due process, and clear communication with affected employers and communities.
For families, updating school contacts and agreeing on who will care for minors allows for a better response to an unexpected interruption.
Workers can confirm schedules directly with their supervisors and seek individual immigration guidance when a detention affects their household.
The balance requires verified information: how many people were detained, what were the reasons, and what economic and family damage did the operations cause.
SOURCE: expressnews