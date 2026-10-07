ICE reports 104 people arrested.

Farmers denounce delays and losses.

Schools ask to update family contacts.

ICE operations in southwestern Kansas have had consequences beyond detention centers: changes in employment, community fear, and concerns about childcare.

Dodge City, Liberal, and Garden City are home to four large meatpacking plants that employ over 10,000 residents, many of whom are immigrants.

In Liberal, National Beef informed its employees about changes in entry schedules after the start of immigration actions.

The controversy pits two priorities against each other: enforcing immigration laws and maintaining the stability of communities whose economic activity depends on immigrant workers immigrant workers.

Meat Industry Denounces Delays and Million-Dollar Losses

Cattle associations in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas denounced delays in the transfer of thousands of animals, million-dollar losses, and additional expenses.

Their statement on September 24 reported work interruptions at feedlots, dairies, processing plants, grain companies, and transportation services.

Producers argue that fear also affects employees with legal documentation, extending the consequences beyond those detained.

The organizations warned of possible increases in meat prices. This forecast does not show how much consumers will pay or when it will happen.