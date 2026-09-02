“He Had Big Dreams”: Haitian Student Dies After Losing TPS

DeWine questions deportation policies after Pierre Damas Bel’s death

Haitian student was 20 years old

Family condemns treatment of immigrants

Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine has again questioned federal immigration policy following the death of Pierre Damas Bel, a 20-year-old Haitian student.

Bel lived near Springfield and had lost his Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Immigration authorities later placed an electronic monitor on his ankle.

According to the Springfield News-Sun, the Wright State University student died by suicide after classmates reportedly mocked him over the monitoring device.

The case prompted DeWine to publicly question whether the detention and deportation measures targeting Haitians truly represent what Americans want carried out in their name.

Mike DeWine Questions Immigration Policy Toward Haitians

Like an estimated 350,000 Haitian immigrants, Pierre Damas Bel had recently lost temporary protected status, which is given to people fleeing nations experiencing disaster. He was recently run over and killed in what his family believes was a suicide. https://t.co/h01mJkh9Kc pic.twitter.com/JNhcUqTREG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2026

DeWine described the death of Pierre Damas Bel as a “horrible, horrible tragedy” and emphasized that the young man had ambitions for what he could accomplish and contribute in the United States.