“He Had Big Dreams”: Haitian Student Dies After Losing TPS
Posted on09/02/26 at 10:16
- DeWine questions deportation policies after Pierre Damas Bel’s death
- Haitian student was 20 years old
- Family condemns treatment of immigrants
Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine has again questioned federal immigration policy following the death of Pierre Damas Bel, a 20-year-old Haitian student.
Bel lived near Springfield and had lost his Temporary Protected Status (TPS). Immigration authorities later placed an electronic monitor on his ankle.
According to the Springfield News-Sun, the Wright State University student died by suicide after classmates reportedly mocked him over the monitoring device.
The case prompted DeWine to publicly question whether the detention and deportation measures targeting Haitians truly represent what Americans want carried out in their name.
Mike DeWine Questions Immigration Policy Toward Haitians
Like an estimated 350,000 Haitian immigrants, Pierre Damas Bel had recently lost temporary protected status, which is given to people fleeing nations experiencing disaster.
He was recently run over and killed in what his family believes was a suicide. https://t.co/h01mJkh9Kc pic.twitter.com/JNhcUqTREG
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 1, 2026
DeWine described the death of Pierre Damas Bel as a “horrible, horrible tragedy” and emphasized that the young man had ambitions for what he could accomplish and contribute in the United States.
The governor also reiterated his opposition to the mass deportation of Haitians and called the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw their immigration protections “wrongheaded.”
For DeWine, ending TPS for this community has not only human consequences but also economic and practical costs.
“Do we want this done in our name?” the governor asked, referring to detained people who now face possible removal from the country.
Haitians in Springfield Face Immigration Uncertainty
Pierre Damas Bel was a physiology and neuroscience student at Wright State who had dreams of going to medical school. He was a bright student and cherished community member.
After the Supreme Court allowed Trump to rescind temporary protected status for Haitians, Pierre and… pic.twitter.com/Bw5C7GlJwO
— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 1, 2026
The situation follows reports that Haitian residents of Springfield received letters in August instructing them to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Cincinnati.
The loss of TPS has increased uncertainty among families from Haiti who built their lives in Ohio and may now face immigration proceedings depending on their individual circumstances.
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DeWine argued that Americans should consider the consequences of a large-scale deportation policy and said he believes most of the country would not support such a scenario.
The governor has therefore maintained a position that distances him from the Trump administration’s immigration strategy, particularly regarding Haitians who have settled in Springfield.
Pierre Damas Bel’s Family Questions Treatment of Immigrants
OHIO: Springfield Community mourns the death of 20yo Haitian student, who they believe took his own life after being fitted with ICE Ankle Monitor.
Pierre Damas Bel, a 20-year-old from Haiti and Wright State University freshman was killed on Interstate 70 Monday morning after he… pic.twitter.com/LyLfeU5kEj
— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) September 2, 2026
Pierre Damas Bel’s family was scheduled to speak publicly about his death during a September 1 event in Springfield as the case raised new questions about immigration monitoring measures.
“The government treated my son like an animal,” the student’s father said in a written statement released before the family meeting.
The case also draws attention to the use of electronic devices to monitor certain immigrants while they undergo proceedings involving their legal status or possible deportation.
Beyond the political debate, DeWine’s remarks focus on a question with national implications: How far should immigration enforcement go when it affects people integrated into American communities?
Sources: USA Today, The Washington Post.