Supreme Court Allows Construction of Trump’s White House Ballroom to Continue
Posted on09/01/26 at 10:45
President Donald Trump secured a major legal victory Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed construction of his controversial White House ballroom to continue.
In a 5-4 decision, the high court suspended lower court orders that had halted work above ground level while the legal dispute over the project continues.
Why Did the Supreme Court Allow Construction to Continue?
The majority concluded that the National Trust for Historic Preservation likely lacks legal standing to challenge the project.
However, the Court made clear that its decision does not determine whether Trump has the legal authority to build the ballroom without congressional approval.
The project involves a 90,000-square-foot ballroom that will replace the former East Wing of the White House.
John Roberts Warns Construction Could Be Illegal
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts broke with the other five conservative justices and joined Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson in dissent.
Roberts stated that the construction is “probably illegal” because Congress has not expressly authorized the new structure on federal land.
Controversy Surrounds New White House Ballroom
Trump has defended the project as a necessary expansion for large events and official receptions.
However, the initiative has sparked controversy over the demolition of the East Wing and questions about whether the president can undertake a transformation of this magnitude without specific congressional approval.
For now, the Supreme Court’s decision allows construction to proceed while the legal battle continues.
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