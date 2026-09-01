Supreme Court Allows Construction of Trump’s White House Ballroom to Continue

President Donald Trump secured a major legal victory Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed construction of his controversial White House ballroom to continue.

In a 5-4 decision, the high court suspended lower court orders that had halted work above ground level while the legal dispute over the project continues.

Why Did the Supreme Court Allow Construction to Continue?

The majority concluded that the National Trust for Historic Preservation likely lacks legal standing to challenge the project.

However, the Court made clear that its decision does not determine whether Trump has the legal authority to build the ballroom without congressional approval.

The project involves a 90,000-square-foot ballroom that will replace the former East Wing of the White House.

John Roberts Warns Construction Could Be Illegal