Sheinbaum Draws Line With Trump: “Friendship Does Not Mean Giving Up Our Principles”
Posted on09/02/26 at 07:00
Claudia Sheinbaum used her Second Government Report to define the limits of her relationship with the United States and the Trump administration.
- Why it matters: Mexico seeks to maintain key security and trade agreements with Washington, but Sheinbaum made clear that this cooperation will have political limits.
Sheinbaum Acknowledges Difficulties With Trump Administration
In her #2doInformeDeGobierno, @Claudiashein stated that security cooperation with the United States is based on sovereignty, shared responsibility, respect, and mutual trust, “without subordination”.
“Cooperation does not mean submission, and friendship does not mean… pic.twitter.com/wGmxtQ0Eez
— OSCAR MARIO BETETA (@MarioBeteta) September 1, 2026
The president acknowledged on Tuesday, September 1, that US-Mexico relations have faced difficult moments.
However, she said her strategy has been to keep negotiation channels open rather than escalate disagreements.
“I emphasize the relationship with the U.S. government, which has had its difficulties, but we have decided always to seek understanding,” she stated.
- Her position: Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico seeks “cooperation, dialogue, and understanding” with every nation, including the United States.
She then delivered one of the strongest messages in her report regarding the bilateral relationship.
“Cooperation does not mean submission, and friendship does not mean giving up our principles,” she stated at the National Palace.
Security and Trade Remain on the Table
🇲🇽 «As long as I have the honor of serving as president of the Republic, I will defend our sovereignty with all firmness»
President Sheinbaum was emphatic in clarifying that cooperation does not imply submission or giving up national principles. pic.twitter.com/TLRDFfmiko
— Callo (@callodehacha) September 1, 2026
The message does not signal a break with Washington. Sheinbaum defended continued cooperation with the United States, particularly on security issues.
However, she established that US-Mexico relations must respect principles including sovereignty, territorial integrity, shared responsibility, and mutual trust.
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- The red line: According to Claudia Sheinbaum, bilateral cooperation must proceed without Mexico becoming subordinate to the United States.
The president also said that trade discussions with the US government remain ongoing and expressed confidence that the two countries will reach agreements.
This balance helps explain her message to Trump: Mexico wants to negotiate and maintain a functional relationship while avoiding any appearance of political dependence.
Sheinbaum Vows to Defend Mexico’s Sovereignty
The president reinforced this position with a direct commitment regarding how she will respond to future disagreements with Washington.
“As long as I have the honor of serving as president of the Republic, I will firmly defend our sovereignty, dignity, and independence,” she said.
- The message: Sheinbaum is attempting to combine a pragmatic relationship with Trump Administration with a public defense of Mexican autonomy.
The relationship between the two countries is particularly important because decisions made in Washington and Mexico City can affect trade, security, and Mexican communities in the United States.
During her report, Sheinbaum also highlighted assistance for Mexicans living in U.S. territory and the work of the consular network.
The Strategy: Negotiating With Trump Without Breaking US-Mexico Relations
The statements show that Sheinbaum seeks to avoid two extremes: open confrontation with Washington and a relationship that could be perceived as subordinate.
Instead, her message calls for negotiations to continue even when disagreements arise between the two governments.
- What’s next: Trade and security will continue testing how far Trump and Sheinbaum can cooperate without crossing the political boundaries established by Mexico.
The phrase delivered at the National Palace summarizes this strategy: maintaining the United States as a crucial partner while insisting that close relations between the two countries do not require Mexico to surrender its sovereignty.
Sources: El Financiero, CNN.