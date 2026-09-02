Sheinbaum Draws Line With Trump: “Friendship Does Not Mean Giving Up Our Principles”

Claudia Sheinbaum used her Second Government Report to define the limits of her relationship with the United States and the Trump administration.

Why it matters: Mexico seeks to maintain key security and trade agreements with Washington, but Sheinbaum made clear that this cooperation will have political limits.

Sheinbaum Acknowledges Difficulties With Trump Administration

In her #2doInformeDeGobierno, @Claudiashein stated that security cooperation with the United States is based on sovereignty, shared responsibility, respect, and mutual trust, “without subordination”. “Cooperation does not mean submission, and friendship does not mean… pic.twitter.com/wGmxtQ0Eez — OSCAR MARIO BETETA (@MarioBeteta) September 1, 2026

The president acknowledged on Tuesday, September 1, that US-Mexico relations have faced difficult moments.

However, she said her strategy has been to keep negotiation channels open rather than escalate disagreements.

“I emphasize the relationship with the U.S. government, which has had its difficulties, but we have decided always to seek understanding,” she stated.

Her position: Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico seeks “cooperation, dialogue, and understanding” with every nation, including the United States.

She then delivered one of the strongest messages in her report regarding the bilateral relationship.

“Cooperation does not mean submission, and friendship does not mean giving up our principles,” she stated at the National Palace.