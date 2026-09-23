Walmart Pasta Recall: Check These Bettergoods Lots for Possible Listeria

Walmart pasta recalled nationwide

Two Bettergoods lots are affected

Possible Listeria contamination

A frozen pasta sold nationwide at Walmart is being recalled after routine testing detected possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Gias Foods recalled two lots of Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine distributed at Walmart stores across the US.

The affected product is sold frozen in 22-ounce yellow packages and can be identified by UPC code 194346442706.

As of the recall announcement, the company had received no reports of illnesses associated with the recalled pasta.

Walmart Pasta Recall: Check These Lots for Possible Listeria

The maker of frozen pasta sold nationwide under Walmart’s bettergoods brand has issued a recall after state agencies on opposite ends of the U.S. found that some bags may contain listeria bacteria. https://t.co/YVe5RTRoUZ — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) September 22, 2026

Consumers should check whether they have packages marked with lot numbers L6079C or L6080C, which are printed on the back.