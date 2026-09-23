Walmart Pasta Recall: Check These Bettergoods Lots for Possible Listeria
Posted on09/23/26 at 14:00
- Walmart pasta recalled nationwide
- Two Bettergoods lots are affected
- Possible Listeria contamination
A frozen pasta sold nationwide at Walmart is being recalled after routine testing detected possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
Gias Foods recalled two lots of Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine distributed at Walmart stores across the US.
The affected product is sold frozen in 22-ounce yellow packages and can be identified by UPC code 194346442706.
As of the recall announcement, the company had received no reports of illnesses associated with the recalled pasta.
Walmart Pasta Recall: Check These Lots for Possible Listeria
The maker of frozen pasta sold nationwide under Walmart’s bettergoods brand has issued a recall after state agencies on opposite ends of the U.S. found that some bags may contain listeria bacteria. https://t.co/YVe5RTRoUZ
— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) September 22, 2026
Consumers should check whether they have packages marked with lot numbers L6079C or L6080C, which are printed on the back.
The corresponding expiration dates are September 19, 2027, and September 20, 2027, respectively.
The Walmart pasta recall was announced on September 15 after routine sampling by agricultural authorities in Washington state and Florida.
Testing found that the finished products may contain Listeria monocytogenes. Gias Foods stopped distributing the product while the FDA and company continue investigating the cause.
Why Listeria Can Pose a Serious Health Risk
Check your freezer: Popular Walmart item recalled over possible listeria risk https://t.co/5s2dqKVjPI
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 23, 2026
Why it matters: Listeriosis can be especially dangerous for pregnant people, adults age 65 and older, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems.
The fact: Symptoms of invasive Listeria infection usually begin within two weeks after eating contaminated food, although they can appear earlier or later.
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Possible symptoms include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures.
During pregnancy, infection can cause serious complications even when symptoms in the pregnant person are mild or absent.
What to Do If You Bought the Recalled Walmart Pasta
The process: First, check the brand, package size, UPC, lot number, and expiration date before consuming any pasta stored in your freezer.
The FDA says consumers who have one of the affected products should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
What you can do: Anyone who ate the recalled product and develops fever along with other symptoms of listeriosis should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers can also contact Gias Foods directly at sales@giasfoods.com with questions about the recall.