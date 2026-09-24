Deadly Shooting Rocks Southwest Atlanta, Locks Down Three Schools

Man dies after shooting

Three schools go on lockdown

Police investigation ongoing

According to atlantanewsfirst, a man died after a shooting occurred on Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, prompting a large police response and lockdowns at nearby schools.

Atlanta Police Department officers responded to 320 Fairburn Road SW, the address of the Country Oak Apartments complex, after receiving reports of shots fired in the Fairburn Mays neighborhood.

Upon arrival, authorities confirmed that one person had died. The investigation was subsequently handed over to detectives, who began gathering evidence to determine what happened before the shooting and who was involved.

Although initial information provided for this report identifies the victim as 25-year-old Victor Gray, public reports consulted have not officially released his identity, so this information remains pending independent confirmation.

Three Atlanta Schools Lock Down After Shooting



The police activity near the scene prompted Benjamin E. Mays High School, West Manor Elementary School, and Jean Childs Young Middle School to be temporarily placed on external lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Atlanta Public Schools reported that the decision was made due to police presence in the area and confirmed that both students and staff at the three schools were safe during the emergency.

According to WSB-TV, the school lockdowns were later lifted, allowing the schools to resume normal procedures after a day marked by uncertainty among families and community members.